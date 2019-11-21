More Culture:

November 21, 2019

Fashion Touchdown 2019 photos: Current, former Eagles dress their best to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Eagles Fashion Touchdown 7 HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia Eagles player Malcolm Jenkins wearing a suit from his label Damari Savile, walks the Fashion Touchdown 2019 runway with Morrisa Jenkins, wearing items Joan Shepp's collection. Fashion Touchdown is a benefit for Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region that took place at the Fillmore Philadelphia on Nov. 18.

Fashion Touchdown 2019, a benefit for Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region, took place at the Fillmore Philadelphia on Nov. 18.

The event featured former and current Philadelphia Eagles players and their significant others walking the runway wearing the hottest styles of the year. For the second consecutive year, the Philadelphia Eagles players walked the runway dressed suits from in Malcolm Jenkins' Damari Saville clothing line, and the women wore clothes from Joan Shepp's collection.

"Good Day Philadelphia" co-hosts Mike Jerrick and Alex Holley emceed Fashion Touchdown for the sixth year, and Jenkins, Rodney McCleod, Connor Barwin, Jalen Mills and AJ Feeley were among the current and former Eagles players to participate.

Fashion Touchdown 2019 was sponsored by the Marrone Law Firm. The funds raised from the event will help reduce the number of kids waiting for a mentor in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

Check out photos from Fashion Touchdown below:

Eagles Fashion Touchdown 6HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod, dressed in clothes from teammate Malcolm Jenkins clothing line, Damari Savile, and Erika McLeod, wearing clothing from Joan Shepp's collection, walk the runway at Fashion Touchdown 2019, a benefit for Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region that took place at the Fillmore Philadelphia on Nov. 18.

Eagles Fashion Touchdown 1HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders greet guests as they arrived at Fashion Touchdown 2019, a benefit for Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region that took place at the Fillmore Philadelphia on Nov. 18.


Eagles Fashion Touchdown 4HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

'Good Day Philadelphia' co-hosts Mike Jerrick and Alex Holley emceed Fashion Touchdown for the sixth year. The event benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region, and it took place at the Fillmore Philadelphia on Nov. 18, 2019.


Eagles Fashion Touchdown 5HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Big Brother Quan Ho and his Little, Thantil Pow, walk the runway at Fashion Touchdown 2019, a benefit for Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region that took place at the Fillmore Philadelphia on Nov. 18.


Eagles Fashion Touchdown 8HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Heather Mitts and AJ Feeley, seen here walking the runway at Fashion Touchdown 2019, have participated in the event each of the six years since it debuted. Fashion Touchdown benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region, and it took place at the Fillmore Philadelphia on Nov. 18.


Eagles Fashion Touchdown 9HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Dawn Chavous, wife of Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, poses with former Eagles player Connor Barwin. Chavous placed the winning bid for Barwin's signed jersey, shown at the left. The jersey auction was part of Fashion Touchdown 2019, a benefit for Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region that took place at the Fillmore Philadelphia on Nov. 18.


Eagles Fashion Touchdown 2HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Jalen Mills and Rodney McLeod Jr. pose with guests at Fashion Touchdown 2019, a benefit for Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region that took place at the Fillmore Philadelphia on Nov. 18.


Eagles Fashion Touchdown 3HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Alexa Higgins, Terra Mone and Richelle Payne attend Fashion Touchdown 2019, a benefit for Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region that took place at the Fillmore Philadelphia on Nov. 18.


