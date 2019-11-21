Fashion Touchdown 2019 photos: Current, former Eagles dress their best to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

Fashion Touchdown 2019, a benefit for Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region, took place at the Fillmore Philadelphia on Nov. 18.

The event featured former and current Philadelphia Eagles players and their significant others walking the runway wearing the hottest styles of the year. For the second consecutive year, the Philadelphia Eagles players walked the runway dressed suits from in Malcolm Jenkins' Damari Saville clothing line, and the women wore clothes from Joan Shepp's collection.

"Good Day Philadelphia" co-hosts Mike Jerrick and Alex Holley emceed Fashion Touchdown for the sixth year, and Jenkins, Rodney McCleod, Connor Barwin, Jalen Mills and AJ Feeley were among the current and former Eagles players to participate.

Fashion Touchdown 2019 was sponsored by the Marrone Law Firm. The funds raised from the event will help reduce the number of kids waiting for a mentor in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

Check out photos from Fashion Touchdown below:

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod, dressed in clothes from teammate Malcolm Jenkins clothing line, Damari Savile, and Erika McLeod, wearing clothing from Joan Shepp's collection, walk the runway at Fashion Touchdown 2019, a benefit for Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region that took place at the Fillmore Philadelphia on Nov. 18.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice The Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders greet guests as they arrived at Fashion Touchdown 2019, a benefit for Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region that took place at the Fillmore Philadelphia on Nov. 18.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice 'Good Day Philadelphia' co-hosts Mike Jerrick and Alex Holley emceed Fashion Touchdown for the sixth year. The event benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region, and it took place at the Fillmore Philadelphia on Nov. 18, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Big Brother Quan Ho and his Little, Thantil Pow, walk the runway at Fashion Touchdown 2019, a benefit for Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region that took place at the Fillmore Philadelphia on Nov. 18.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Heather Mitts and AJ Feeley, seen here walking the runway at Fashion Touchdown 2019, have participated in the event each of the six years since it debuted. Fashion Touchdown benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region, and it took place at the Fillmore Philadelphia on Nov. 18.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Dawn Chavous, wife of Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, poses with former Eagles player Connor Barwin. Chavous placed the winning bid for Barwin's signed jersey, shown at the left. The jersey auction was part of Fashion Touchdown 2019, a benefit for Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region that took place at the Fillmore Philadelphia on Nov. 18.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Jalen Mills and Rodney McLeod Jr. pose with guests at Fashion Touchdown 2019, a benefit for Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region that took place at the Fillmore Philadelphia on Nov. 18.