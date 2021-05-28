Father's Day weekend cocktail class combines steak and whiskey

Stuck on what to get dad for Father's Day this year?

One suggestion is to spend a day with him at Art in the Age in Old City, enjoying cocktails and steak. If dad's a true carnivore, he'll definitely get a kick out of this upcoming event.

This Father's Day weekend, on Friday, June 18, there will be a workshop at 7 p.m. featuring Tabachoy, a local Filipino food cart, and Deerslayer Venison Whiskey from Tamworth Distilling.

Guests and their dads will create drinks and eat incredible food.

Admission includes a table for two in the Art in the Age cocktail garden, a demonstration and instruction on how to make two Father's Day-themed cocktails, two dishes prepared by the Tabachoy team and a tasting of Tamworth Distilling's Deerslayer Venison Whiskey, an exclusive spirit made with 100% real venison sourced from a New Hampshire farm.



It's a little quirky, but maybe your dad is, too. Plus, it definitely beats buying dad a boring tie. Tickets are $140 and can be purchased online.

The Deerslayer Venison Whiskey also is available for purchase at Art in the Age for $65.



Friday, June 18

7 p.m. | $140

Art in the Age

116 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

