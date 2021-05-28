More Events:

May 28, 2021

Father's Day weekend cocktail class combines steak and whiskey

Art in the Age is hosting a meat-themed cocktail class

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Father's Day
Father's Day cocktail class Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

On Friday, June 18, Art in the Age is teaming up with Tabachoy, a local Filipino food cart, to host the 'Carnivore Cocktails' workshop featuring Deerslayer Venison Whiskey from Tamworth Distilling.

Stuck on what to get dad for Father's Day this year?

One suggestion is to spend a day with him at Art in the Age in Old City, enjoying cocktails and steak. If dad's a true carnivore, he'll definitely get a kick out of this upcoming event.

RELATED: Kevin Hart talks about why he took on starring role in upcoming film 'Fatherhood' | The Bourse and Art Star hosting outdoor pop-ups this summer

This Father's Day weekend, on Friday, June 18, there will be a workshop at 7 p.m. featuring Tabachoy, a local Filipino food cart, and Deerslayer Venison Whiskey from Tamworth Distilling.

Guests and their dads will create drinks and eat incredible food.

Admission includes a table for two in the Art in the Age cocktail garden, a demonstration and instruction on how to make two Father's Day-themed cocktails, two dishes prepared by the Tabachoy team and a tasting of Tamworth Distilling's Deerslayer Venison Whiskey, an exclusive spirit made with 100% real venison sourced from a New Hampshire farm.

It's a little quirky, but maybe your dad is, too. Plus, it definitely beats buying dad a boring tie. Tickets are $140 and can be purchased online.

The Deerslayer Venison Whiskey also is available for purchase at Art in the Age for $65. 

Carnivore Cocktails

Friday, June 18
7 p.m. | $140
Art in the Age
116 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Father's Day Philadelphia Cocktails Gifts Food & Drink Classes

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: DeVonta Smith hype, Julio Jones and Zach Ertz trade rumors, more
DeVonta-Smith_052621_usat

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

TV

'Mare of Easttown' costume designer talks Kate Winslet's 'security blanket' and storytelling through fashion
Mare Jacket Kasperlik

Food & Drink

Forest & Main Brewing Co. to expand in Ambler, say goodbye to Victorian House
Forest Main Ambler Beer

Phillies

Is Phillies young 3B Alec Bohm regressing, or is he just unlucky?
Phillies-Cardinals-Alec-Bohm-Kate-Frese_041721-128.jpg

Fitness

14 studios to offer discounts on classes during Philly Fitness Week
Philly Fitness Week

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb 511 W Moreland Ave

FOR SALE! Charming historical 6 bed, 3.5 bath home in the coveted St. Martins neighborhood of Chestnut Hill. Each room showcases original architectural details and modern enhancements. 6,720 sqft | $1,895,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 2031-35 Locust St c400

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2 bath residence with a private outdoor patio and direct access to a secure, private parking spot! Features wood-like floors, recessed lighting, and excellent closet space throughout. 1,058 sqft | $3,600/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved