May 26, 2021

The Bourse and Art Star hosting outdoor pop-ups this summer

Shoppers can find gifts and unique items from local craft vendors

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Art Star pop-up market Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA

The Bourse, a food hall in Old City, is partnering with Art Star, a local boutique, to host a pop-up every Saturday and Sunday this summer. Pictured above are some of the handmade goods found inside Art Star. The pop-up also will feature one-of-a-kind gifts and creations by local vendors.

Art Star will have a pop-up market outside The Bourse in Old City through the summer.

Every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., there will be a rotating selection of local craft vendors available to shop on the food hall's Fifth Street patio.

RELATED: Anthropologie opening pop-up shop in Stone Harbor | Find murals, street art on a scavenger hunt through Northern Liberties

At the pop-up market, shoppers will find things like prints, home goods, accessories and Philly-themed gifts. The series kicks off with live music on Memorial Day weekend.

The Bourse will be open each weekend offering food and drink, also. Visitors can enjoy cuisine like cheesesteaks, fried chicken sandwiches and ice cream.

Below are the Memorial Day weekend vendors.

Saturday, May 29

The 50/50 Company - Illustration and prints
Jodi Cachia - Apparel and prints
Ana Throne - Handmade goods
Ameraucana Handmade - Handmade bags and pouches
Spaghetti Kiss - Apparel
MKC Photography - Prints and handmade goods

Sunday, May 30

The 50/50 Company - Illustrations and prints
Little Clay Moon - Jewelry and handmade goods

Visitors also can shop inside Art Star, which is open at The Bourse from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Monday.

Art Star Pop-Up

Saturdays and Sundays through the summer
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Free to attend
The Bourse
111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106

