The Bourse and Art Star hosting outdoor pop-ups this summer

Art Star will have a pop-up market outside The Bourse in Old City through the summer.

Every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., there will be a rotating selection of local craft vendors available to shop on the food hall's Fifth Street patio.



At the pop-up market, shoppers will find things like prints, home goods, accessories and Philly-themed gifts. The series kicks off with live music on Memorial Day weekend.

The Bourse will be open each weekend offering food and drink, also. Visitors can enjoy cuisine like cheesesteaks, fried chicken sandwiches and ice cream.



Below are the Memorial Day weekend vendors.

Saturday, May 29

The 50/50 Company - Illustration and prints

Jodi Cachia - Apparel and prints

Ana Throne - Handmade goods

Ameraucana Handmade - Handmade bags and pouches

Spaghetti Kiss - Apparel

MKC Photography - Prints and handmade goods

Sunday, May 30

The 50/50 Company - Illustrations and prints

Little Clay Moon - Jewelry and handmade goods

Visitors also can shop inside Art Star, which is open at The Bourse from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Monday.



Art Star Pop-Up

Saturdays and Sundays through the summer

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Free to attend

The Bourse

111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106

