The Bourse and Art Star hosting outdoor pop-ups this summer

May 26, 2021
Art Star will have a pop-up market outside The Bourse in Old City through the summer.
Every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., there will be a rotating selection of local craft vendors available to shop on the food hall's Fifth Street patio.
At the pop-up market, shoppers will find things like prints, home goods, accessories and Philly-themed gifts. The series kicks off with live music on Memorial Day weekend.
The Bourse will be open each weekend offering food and drink, also. Visitors can enjoy cuisine like cheesesteaks, fried chicken sandwiches and ice cream.
Below are the Memorial Day weekend vendors.
The 50/50 Company - Illustration and prints
Jodi Cachia - Apparel and prints
Ana Throne - Handmade goods
Ameraucana Handmade - Handmade bags and pouches
Spaghetti Kiss - Apparel
MKC Photography - Prints and handmade goods
Little Clay Moon - Jewelry and handmade goods
Visitors also can shop inside Art Star, which is open at The Bourse from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Monday.
Saturdays and Sundays through the summer
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Free to attend
The Bourse
111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106
