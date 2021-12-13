More Health:

December 13, 2021

Febrile seizures can scare parents, but they're usually mild

Here's how to protect a child during a seizure

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Seizures
Febrile seizures Victoria Borodinova/Pixabay

When a child is experiencing a seizure, it is important for the parents to remain calm. Gently place the child on the floor on his side to prevent choking. And make sure there are no harmful objects nearby.

When a high fever triggers seizures in a child, the experience can be very scary for the parents, but most of the time, the seizures will resolve on their own.

Febrile seizures are convulsions that can occur when a young child has a fever above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit. They usually last for a few minutes, but the fever may continue for some time.

Most of these seizures are mild and don't need any treatment or result in any complications, according to health experts. Some children may feel sleepy afterwards.

"Febrile seizures are common," Dr. Sara Molisani, a physician in the division of neurology at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told TODAY last month.

"Among children in the United States, about 2-4% of children will have a febrile seizure. The peak age for febrile seizures to occur is 1 to 2 years; however, children can have febrile seizures any time between 6 months and 5 years of age."

The most important thing parents can do is to keep their children safe during a seizure. 

Signs of a febrile seizure

During a febrile seizure, a child may convulse, shake and twitch all over. They may roll their eyes and pass out. Some children may vomit or urinate during the convulsions.

If a child is experiencing a seizure, it is important for parents to remain calm. Gently place the child on the floor on her side to prevent choking. Make sure there are no objects nearby that could hurt the child.

Loosen any clothing around the head and neck and watch for signs of breathing problems. If the child is struggling to breathe, her face will turn a bluish color.

Don't put anything in the child's mouth or try to hold or restrain the child during an episode. Do not put the child in a bath.

Time the seizure. If it lasts for more than five minutes or the child turns blue, call 911 immediately. If the seizure resolves within five minutes, call the child's pediatrician for an appointment. It is still important to identify and treat the cause of the fever.

If the child is under age 1, at risk of meningitis or vomiting or having diarrhea during the convulsions, then the doctor may suggest further testing.

Complex febrile seizures are those that last longer than 10 minutes and happen more than once in a 24-hour time period. They generally also involve only one part or one side of the body. A doctor may prescribe anti-seizure medicine if a child has multiple episodes.

Even if the seizures are mild and resolve quickly, experts advise calling 911 if a child has more than one in a 24-hour period. 

Children who have missed some vaccines and have a febrile seizure could be at higher risk of meningitis, which requires emergency attention. Symptoms include a stiff neck, constant vomiting and a bulging soft spot on the head of babies.

Who is at most risk?

There is no specific cause of febrile seizures, but experts say certain viruses such as the herpes virus are more likely to cause them than others. The way a child's developing brain reacts to high fevers also may play a role.

Sometimes a seizure can be the first sign that a child is ill and can come on very suddenly.

These types of seizures are different than epileptic seizures – although having them slightly increases a child's risk of developing epileptic seizures, according to the Epilepsy Foundation.

Toddlers who have a family history of febrile seizures and those who have already had one are more at risk, especially toddlers who had their first seizure before 15 months. While febrile seizures are not preventable, most children grow out of them by age 5.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Seizures Philadelphia Illness CHOP

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Close-up of a man having PCR test at medical clinic

What “mild COVID-19 symptoms” actually means
Independence in-home testing

Independence Blue cross offering a variety of health plans with free virtual care during Open Enrollment

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Both Hurts and Minshew may be able to help Eagles moving forward
Hurts-Minshew-Eagles_120921_usat

Real Estate

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philly
Carroll - Philadelpohia Skyline

Education

Philly school district will allow students to identify as nonbinary on school forms
School District of Philadelphia nonbinary students

Parenting

Here's why 'baby talk' is good for your baby
Baby Talk Mom

Music

Questlove to release 'Summer of Soul' soundtrack in January
Questlove

Arts & Culture

Philadelphia Ballet brings 'Nutcracker' performance back after year off in 2020
12 10 2021 Nutcracker.jpeg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved