Federal Donuts is selling an LGBTQ Pride Month donut each weekend in June

Philly's favorite local doughnut spot, Federal Donuts, announced on social media Thursday it will be celebrating June, which is LGBT Pride Month, with a rainbow-speckled donut available each weekend of the month.

The creation, simply called The Pride Donut, will be available at Federal Donuts locations starting June 1. It's a vanilla cream-glazed donut, coated in rainbow nonpareils. It looks extremely festive, and extremely tasty:

According to Federal Donuts' official Instagram, a portion of The Pride Donut sales will be donated to the William Way LGBT Community Center, a Center City organization advocating for the well-being and acceptance of sexual and gender minorities in the area since the 1970s.

Notably, it appears this is the first time Federal Donuts has created a special themed donut for Pride Month.

The shops usually sell their "fancy donuts" – short for any doughnut outside of Cookies and Cream, Cinnamon Brown Sugar, and Strawberry Lavender, their three classics – for $2.75 each. The Pride Donut will likely fall under the fancy donuts classification, a small price to pay to support William Way and also eat a delightful doughnut.

