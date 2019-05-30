More Culture:

May 30, 2019

Federal Donuts is selling an LGBTQ Pride Month donut each weekend in June

A portion of the doughnut sales will be donated to the William Way LGBT Community Center

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Pride Month
Federal Donuts LGBTQ Pride Month June @federaldonuts/Instagram

Federal Donuts' newest themed creation is dedicated to LGBTQ Pride Month. The Pride Donut will be for sale each weekend in June.

Philly's favorite local doughnut spot, Federal Donuts, announced on social media Thursday it will be celebrating June, which is LGBT Pride Month, with a rainbow-speckled donut available each weekend of the month.

MORE CULTURE: The '90s are back in the Kimmel's 'Cruel Intentions' musical

The creation, simply called The Pride Donut, will be available at Federal Donuts locations starting June 1. It's a vanilla cream-glazed donut, coated in rainbow nonpareils. It looks extremely festive, and extremely tasty:

According to Federal Donuts' official Instagram, a portion of The Pride Donut sales will be donated to the William Way LGBT Community Center, a Center City organization advocating for the well-being and acceptance of sexual and gender minorities in the area since the 1970s.

Notably, it appears this is the first time Federal Donuts has created a special themed donut for Pride Month.

MORE CULTURE: Hiroki is new Japanese omakase concept in Fishtown

The shops usually sell their "fancy donuts" – short for any doughnut outside of Cookies and Cream, Cinnamon Brown Sugar, and Strawberry Lavender, their three classics – for $2.75 each. The Pride Donut will likely fall under the fancy donuts classification, a small price to pay to support William Way and also eat a delightful doughnut.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Pride Month Philadelphia CookNSolo LGBTQ William Way LGBT Community Center Federal Donuts

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Houston Rockets making Chris Paul, Clint Capela available — are Sixers a fit?
Chris-Paul_052919_usat

Investigations

Philly battle rapper Tech 9's death reportedly ruled suicide
tech 9 child porn charges

Artists

Philly illustrator Loveis Wise, with two New Yorker covers in tow, featured by Adobe
Loveis Wise adobe

Eagles

In crowded offense, Eagles players not worried about getting their touches
Carroll - Eagles Stock J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Investigations

Small plane crashes off Cape May Point into Atlantic Ocean
Cape May Point place crash

Mental Health

Mental health support may be beneficial to food allergy sufferers
mental healths support food allergies

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved