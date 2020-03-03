Feminist Flea Market & Craft Fair coming to Bok

The Feminist Flea Market & Craft Fair will pop up at Bok in South Philly on the last weekend in March, which marks Women's History Month.

For the price of $5, which will be donated to the Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence, better known as WOAR, shoppers can browse more than 100 vendors.



Vendors and artists who identify as women, trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming will be selling things like jewelry, vintage clothes, ceramics, vegan desserts, prints, candles and skincare essentials. The full vendor list is available through the event organizer's website.



The shopping event will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 28

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | $5 tickets

Bok

1901 S. 9th St., Philadelphia, PA 19148



