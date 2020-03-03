More Events:

March 03, 2020

Feminist Flea Market & Craft Fair coming to Bok

Admission to the shopping event is $5, with proceeds going to WOAR

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Markets
Feminist Flea Market & Craft Fair coming to Bok Artem Beliaikin/Pexels

The Feminist Flea Market & Craft Fair will pop up at Bok in South Philly on March 28. There will be more than 100 vendors to shop.

The Feminist Flea Market & Craft Fair will pop up at Bok in South Philly on the last weekend in March, which marks Women's History Month.

For the price of $5, which will be donated to the Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence, better known as WOAR, shoppers can browse more than 100 vendors.

RELATED: Tasting event during Women's History Month to showcase Philly's top female chefs | Shop 20+ vendors at International Women's Day market at The Bourse

Vendors and artists who identify as women, trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming will be selling things like jewelry, vintage clothes, ceramics, vegan desserts, prints, candles and skincare essentials. The full vendor list is available through the event organizer's website.

The shopping event will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Feminist Flea Market & Craft Fair

Saturday, March 28
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | $5 tickets
Bok
1901 S. 9th St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping Markets Philadelphia South Philly Women's History Month

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only 2020 mock draft, version 3.0
030120KJHamler

Emergencies

What caused Philly to smell like gas on Monday? Officials continue to investigate
PES Refinery

Adult Health

The effects of psoriasis can be more than skin deep
The effects of psoriasis are more than skin deep: Here's what you need to know

Eagles

Mailbag: Will the Eagles actually make their (projected) 10 picks this year?
030120HowieRoseman

TV

John Oliver has beef with the Phillie Phanatic's redesign and newly-shaped snout
John Oliver Phanatic Phillies

Food & Drink

Philadelphia Flower Show 2020: Where to find 'Riviera Holiday'-inspired specials
Flower Show food and drink specials

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved