FIFA Fan Festival to shift hours this week while extreme heat watch is in effect

FIFA Fan Festival is shifting its hours this week in response to the incoming heat wave.

The outdoor World Cup watch party will open later in the day on Thursday and Friday, when temperatures could surpass 100 degrees. It will also start later Tuesday and close slightly earlier on Saturday, shuttering at the conclusion of the 1 p.m. holiday match rather than at 4 p.m.

Here's a complete breakdown of the updated hours:

Date New hours Original hours Monday, June 29 Noon-7:30 p.m. Noon-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Noon-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 2 6-10 p.m. 2-10 p.m. Friday, July 3 5-9 p.m. 1-9 p.m. Saturday, July 4 Noon to game end Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, July 5 3-11 p.m. 3-11 p.m.





The rescheduling means fans will not be able to watch several knockout-round matches at the free Lemon Hill festival this week. The venue had planned to broadcast the Ivory Coast vs. Norway game at 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Spain vs. Austria game at 3 p.m. Thursday, and the Australia vs. Egypt game at 2 p.m. Friday. But the gates will not be open for any of those matches under the new schedule.

Mexico and Ecuador supporters will at least get a new watch space in the trade-off. Fan Festival will show the countries' match at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has announced an extreme heat watch for the Philadelphia region, in effect Wednesday afternoon through Saturday evening. Residents and visitors should stay out of the sun and drink lots of fluids during those dates.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.