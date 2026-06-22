FIFA defers to local protocols to decide when to delay a World Cup match for weather-related issues

Severe weather caused FIFA Fan Festival to close Monday afternoon and more storms in the forecast could impact this evening's World Cup game in Philadelphia.

France and Iraq are set to take the pitch at 5 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field, but the National Weather Service's Mount Holly location is predicting rain of up to 2 inches per hour, scattered thunderstorms from 3-11 p.m., flash flooding and a possible isolated tornado tonight.

Lincoln Financial Field opened the gates after about a 40-minute delay Monday afternoon in which the venue told fans to stay away until skies cleared.

The match itself is still on as scheduled. Much like American football, weather has to be pretty severe for a soccer match to get called off. Here's everything ticket holders and fans should know ahead of Monday's match.

What causes a delay?

For weather-related issues, FIFA has to defer to local protocols instead of setting its own policies. In the United States, that means adhering to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration guidelines, which say that if a lightning strike occurs within 8 miles of the stadium, the game must be put on pause.

At that time, all players must leave the field and attendees need to seek shelter in the concourse. Officials set a 30-minute countdown clock, which restarts every time there's another strike within the radius. After 30 minutes without nearby strikes, the game can resume after a brief warmup.

When does a game get canceled?

There's no set amount of suspended time in which a game moves from a delay to a cancellation, so it will be a case-by-case basis for Philly's matches. In the event of a cancellation, the match would be rescheduled for another day (likely pretty soon after, given FIFA's tight schedule), and it would resume at the same minute in the match that it was paused. The players will play out the remaining minutes. How common is it?