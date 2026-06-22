More News:

June 22, 2026

FIFA defers to local protocols to decide when to delay a World Cup match for weather-related issues

If lightning strikes within 8 miles of the stadium, players must leave the field and fans must seek shelter in the concourse.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather World Cup
world cup weather Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images

France is scheduled to take on Iraq on Monday evening at Lincoln Financial Field, but severe weather could impact the game. Above, France midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, right, passes with a teammate during a practice at the University of Pennsylvania.

Severe weather caused FIFA Fan Festival to close Monday afternoon and more storms in the forecast could impact this evening's World Cup game in Philadelphia. 

France and Iraq are set to take the pitch at 5 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field, but the National Weather Service's Mount Holly location is predicting rain of up to 2 inches per hour, scattered thunderstorms from 3-11 p.m., flash flooding and a possible isolated tornado tonight. 

MORE: Scenes from Philly bars: Soccer fans pack pubs to watch Team USA's victory over Australia

Lincoln Financial Field opened the gates after about a 40-minute delay Monday afternoon in which the venue told fans to stay away until skies cleared.

The match itself is still on as scheduled. Much like American football, weather has to be pretty severe for a soccer match to get called off. Here's everything ticket holders and fans should know ahead of Monday's match.

What causes a delay? 

For weather-related issues, FIFA has to defer to local protocols instead of setting its own policies. In the United States, that means adhering to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration guidelines, which say that if a lightning strike occurs within 8 miles of the stadium, the game must be put on pause. 

At that time, all players must leave the field and attendees need to seek shelter in the concourse. Officials set a 30-minute countdown clock, which restarts every time there's another strike within the radius. After 30 minutes without nearby strikes, the game can resume after a brief warmup. 

When does a game get canceled? 

There's no set amount of suspended time in which a game moves from a delay to a cancellation, so it will be a case-by-case basis for Philly's matches. In the event of a cancellation, the match would be rescheduled for another day (likely pretty soon after, given FIFA's tight schedule), and it would resume at the same minute in the match that it was paused. The players will play out the remaining minutes. 

How common is it? 

Weather-related issues aren't entirely unheard of for soccer matches in the United States. During last year's Club World Cup, six of the 63 games were delayed because of electrical storms. Multiple matches were also played in over 90-degree heat, leading FIFA to add mandatory water breaks in the first and second half of matches for the World Cup.

What about the FIFA Fan Festival? 

On Thursday, the FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill closed early due to high winds that "disrupted the venue." Monday's weather caused a similar change, as organizers said around 2 p.m. that the Fairmount Park venue will be closed for the rest of the day. For the rest of the week, it's recommended that people who plan to attend follow the event's social media accounts for the most up-to-date information. 

This story has been updated.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather World Cup Philadelphia Sports Soccer Lightning

Featured

Cross Estate - Back side of entrance

7 secret destinations to explore in NJ
Navy Yard Family Fest 4

Navy Yard Family Fest will bring music, food trucks and the Phillie Phanatic to South Philly

Just In

Must Read

Government

Philly's ski mask ban became law last week, but there are questions about its effect — and its constitutionality

City Council ski mask law

Sponsored

Rebuilding Philly’s manufacturing legacy

Chris Scafario

Adult Health

This program lifts hospital patients' spirts by having musicians like Low Cut Connie's Adam Weiner sing to them

Musicians On Call

Entertainment

Quinta Brunson signs deal to create shows for Disney

Quinta Brunson Disney

Festivals

Up South Street Festival returns with live music, local artists and more than 50 vendors

Up South Street Festival

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Looking at some early OF targets, fits for Phillies

Phillies-Byron-Buxton-trade_011926

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved