Scenes from Philly bars: Soccer fans pack pubs to watch Team USA's victory over Australia

As the U.S. and Australian soccer teams prepared to face off at Seattle's Lumen Field on Friday afternoon, fans across Philly crowded into sports bars to watch the World Cup match.

Both countries were coming off decisive victories, setting up the key Group D matchup. Team USA defeated Paraguay 4-1 last Friday, while the Aussies captured a 2-0 win over Turkey on Sunday. No matter the outcome in this showdown of former British colonies, both teams will have one more group-stage game next week before the knockout round begins.

To get a sense of the energy among real or aspiring soccer fans in our fair city, I journeyed out to multiple bars in South Philly to scope out the scene. Here's what I found:

Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice Human Robot was showing the U.S.-Australia match on all of its TVs and projectors.

2:30 p.m.: After waiting for several uptown buses that were never destined to come, I walked over to Human Robot’s location off East Passyunk. The pregame was playing from a projector screen at the back and a smaller TV over the bar, and the brewery already had attracted a sizable crowd. Fans had claimed all the bar seats and every table had at least some, if not all, of its space occupied. A smattering of red, white and blue dotted the crowd thanks to Team USA jerseys, hats and scarves — or unaffiliated accessories in the appropriate colors.

Bryan Kohut, 33, and Patrick O’Leary, 35, live in the Passyunk neighborhood and have watched several World Cup games at Human Robot. Both were dressed for the occasion, though O’Leary conceded his jersey was actually a patriotic bit of Charlotte Independence gear.

“It's the best piece of American soccer gear I have,” he said.

Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice Patrick O’Leary, 35, and Bryan Kohut, 33, went to Human Robot’s location off East Passyunk Avenue to watch Team USA take on Australia on Friday afternoon.



O'Leary has brought his 14-month-old son to watch matches and said the little guy “loves it.” He and Kohut, both longtime soccer fans, have enjoyed watching the tourists invade the city.

“It’s really cool having it here, just having people all get to experience it a little bit and seeing them taking pictures of Pat’s and Geno’s,” O’Leary said with a laugh. “You're like alright, they're really getting the experience.”

“It's only every four years but everyone in the world tunes in,” Kohut said

3:11 p.m.: Loud cheers erupted as Team USA scored the first goal of the game. A few minutes later, the crowd booed as the camera cut to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was attending the match in Seattle.

3:45 p.m.: Molly McVety reported from Frankford Hall in Fishtown, where U.S. fans were a roller coaster of emotions — cheers, groans and cheers again — as an apparent goal was ruled offsides before video review reversed the call on the field to award Team USA a 2-0 lead with an Alex Freeman header.

Sydney and Kori Lowe arrived at Frankford Hall at 2:30 p.m. Despite the impressive start for Team USA to this year's World Cup, they said they're not optimistic about the U.S. making it very far. Their money is on the Netherlands or France.

“We’re realists,” Sydney said.

Molly McVety/PhillyVoice Molly McVety/PhillyVoice Fans at Frankford Hall in Fishtown celebrate after video replay confirms Team USA's second goal.



3:45 p.m.: Claude Brutus was walking through the doors of the Human Robot, when the U.S. team scored and then the goal was swiftly reviewed.

“I just pulled up and everyone’s screaming goal,” he recalled. “And then everyone got quiet.“

He walked out and back in again to investigate just as the call was made and the crowd went crazy again.

Brutus is rooting for two teams in the World Cup: America, where he lives, and Haiti, where he was born. He’ll watch Haiti take on Brazil tonight at Lincoln Financial Field. His sister scored tickets and invited him as a birthday present.

“This is the best birthday of my life I think,” he said. “No matter what happens, it’s epic. I love it.”

Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice Claude Brutus, 56, who was born in Haiti, celebrates his birthday by watching Team USA before going to see his native country face Brazil at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday night.



3:50 p.m.: As the game approached halftime, I walked a few blocks over to Watkins Drinkery, which was standing-room only.

It was a smaller space and crowd, but they were dedicated. One patron at the bar wore a neck brace with his red bucket hat.

Co-owner Jack Ross, 39, said he ordered double his usual supply to prepare for the World Cup rush.

“The USA games have felt like the Super Bowl," Ross said. "… The first goal USA scored, the roar for that was bigger than the roar we had for the first Eagles touchdown in the Super Bowl. It just shot me back.”

Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice Watkins Drinkery in South Philly is standing-room only to watch the U.S. match.



4:15 p.m.: Back at Frankford Hall, Alex Joseph was sporting a comically large Team USA cowboy hat from CVS and was spending time with his friends watching the game before heading to the Linc with his wife to watch the Haiti-Brazil match.

“Everyone’s super positive and supporting their teams but not fighting, just loving each other,” he said. “It’s a beautiful day, we’re scoring goals. What more could you ask for?”

Molly McVety/PhillyVoice Molly McVety/PhillyVoice Alex Joseph, wearing a Team USA cowboy hat he bought at CVS, watches the match at Frankford Hall.



4:35 p.m.: The crowd was much more muted at Fountain Porter, the famed beer and burger spot, where the game was on the bar’s lone TV but music played over the sound system. For the first time this afternoon, I easily found open seats.

4:44 p.m.: Seeking a livelier spot, I exited and immediately encountered a crowd of preemptively hyped Brazil fans shouting “Go Brazil” at passing cars.

Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice Brazil fans walk the streets of South Philly ahead of their team's match against Haiti at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday night.



4:50 p.m.: I peeked into Grumpy’s, which had the game’s audio but even less people, so I kept walking to The Jim. I've watched absolutely raucous Eagles games here, but it was pretty chill. Most, but not all, of the wraparound bar was occupied. Some people watched the game on the TV closest to the front door — the other was off — but some glanced at their phone or read books.

5:04 p.m.: At Frankford Hall, fans erupted in a "USA, USA, USA" chant at the final whistle in the 2-0 victory over Australia — a win that sealed the Americans a spot in the knockout round. Then, the crowd joined in singing John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" — a perfect way to celebrate a second World Cup win.

Molly McVety/PhillyVoice Molly McVety/PhillyVoice Fans at Frankford Hall cheer to Team USA's 2-0 victory over Australia.



Molly McVety contributed to this story.

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