First Lady Jill Biden celebrates Fourth of July in Philadelphia

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden spent some of her Fourth of July celebrating with Philadelphia, as the Willow Grove native returned Sunday to speak at the city's Celebration of Freedom ceremony outside Independence Hall.

"There is no place this Philly girl would rather be than here with you now as your first lady," Biden said.

Biden praised the city for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and for going "above and beyond" with its vaccination efforts.

Over 893,800 Philly residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to the city's vaccine database. More than 719,600 residents are fully vaccinated. About 72% of adults in the city have received at least one vaccine dose, while 58% of those ages 18 and above are fully vaccinated.

"At times, people have told me that Philadelphians are tough. That we're outspoken and loud. Well, and they said that's putting it nicely," Biden said. "Well, you know what, we are tough. We're fierce. When we get knocked down, we get right back up, and we never stop fighting for the things we care about and the people we love. That's who we are, and thank God it is, because that tenacity, that resilience, that love for our community, is what got us through the worst of this pandemic."

"We know how to show up for each other when it's difficult," Biden continued. "When families struggled with hunger, community refrigerators began appearing on the streets. When first responders were working long hours, family restaurants donated food."

Biden's speech came as the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium was honored with the Philadelphia Magis Award for the organization's efforts of advocating for and vaccinating Black and Brown communities across the city who have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Celebration of Freedom ceremony was one of many events that took place across the city as part of Wawa Welcome America. The festivities were capped off Sunday night with the Wawa Welcome America Concert at the Mann Center for Performing Arts.

Among the artists who performed included Philly native and "The Voice" winner Cam Anthony. Anthony performed alongside the Philly POPS band and the Mother Bethel A.M.E. choir. Bebe Rexha and Flo Rida also performed at the event.



