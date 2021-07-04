More Culture:

July 04, 2021

Ocean City voted New Jersey's favorite beach — again

The Shore town topped Sea Isle City as the best in the state

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Travel Beaches
Ocean City NJ Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

What's the best Jersey Shore beach? According to a statewide poll, it's Ocean City — for the eighth straight year.

New Jersey beachgoers really love Ocean City. 

At the very least, that's true of the people who participate in the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium's annual poll. 

RELATED STORY: Wildwood Crest bans smoking on the beach, imposes restrictions on marijuana use

Ocean City was voted the state's favorite beach for the eighth consecutive year, according to OCNJDaily. The runner-up? Sea Isle City — just a short drive down the Garden State Parkway. 

And really, it's a got a solid case. 

Ocean City has a unique boardwalk filled with great restaurants, arcades, mini golf courses and amusement parks that have been around for decades. The town carries a relaxed, family-oriented vibe, but if you're looking for bars and casinos, Atlantic City is next door. The beach itself can get crowded, but it's popular for a reason. 

The Sea Grant Consortium's poll, which began in 2008, is designed to promote "healthy competition" between Jersey Shore towns. People are prevented from voting more than once. 

The poll also determined the favorite beaches in the state's four coastal counties. Here are the results: 

Atlantic County
1. Brigantine
2. Margate

Cape May County
1. Ocean City
2. Sea Isle City

Monmouth County
1. Spring Lake
2. Asbury Park

Ocean County
1. Beach Haven
2. Point Pleasant Beach
Five years ago, Ocean City topped Huntingtown Beach, California, in the finals of a 30-beach bracket to determine the "Best Beach in America." The tournament, hosted by Southern Living, lauded the town for its "eight miles of sand and 2.5 mile boardwalk." 

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Travel Beaches Jersey Shore Ocean City New Jersey

Videos

Just In

Must Read

MLB

Three for the show: Trio of local high school baseball players could go in first round of MLB Draft
Chase Petty mlb draft

Sponsored

Are you eligible for free college tuition?
Limited - Community College of Philadelphia Flags

Mental Health

The neuroscience behind why your brain may need time to adjust to ‘un-social distancing’
Anxiety COVID-19 Restrictions

Weather

Thunderstorms kick off holiday weekend, clears up just in time for July Fourth
Fourth of July forecast

Government

College athletes in Pennsylvania can now be compensated for their names, images and likenesses
Pennsylvania NIL law

Festivals

Wawa Welcome America reveals plans for 2021 Fourth of July celebration
Wawa Welcome America

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 1805 Walnut St #7D

FOR RENT! Luxurious, light-filled residence overlooking Rittenhouse Square! Spacious bedrooms w/ great closet space and large windows. Maytag Maxima steam washer and gas dryer and marble-appointed bathrooms. 1,326 sqft | $5,250/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 130 s 18th st 2201

FOR SALE! Immaculate 2 bed, 2.5 bath home at the prestigious 10 Rittenhouse. High floor unit boasting walls of windows, walnut stained hardwood floors and designer upgrades. 2,294 sqft | $2,495,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved