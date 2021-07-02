More Culture:

July 02, 2021

Bruce Springsteen to be headliner at New York's Central Park Homecoming Concert this summer

Paul Simon and Jennifer Hudson also will perform; upwards of 60,000 people are expected to attend

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Concerts
Bruce Springsteen Concert Michael Sears/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Bruce Springsteen will perform at the Central Park Homecoming Concert in New York City along with Paul Simon and Jennifer Hudson. No date has been announced for the concert, but it reportedly is expected to take place in August.

Bruce Springsteen will headline the concert in New York City's Central Park later this summer, an event that is being billed as a comeback for that city's tourism industry.

Paul Simon and Jennifer Hudson also will perform, New York City officials  announced Thursday. No date has been set for the concert yet.

The Central Park Homecoming Concert is being organized by Clive Davis and is an effort to celebrate the reopening of New York City and bolster tourism following the end that city's COVID-19 restrictions, according to the Rolling Stone.

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio announced last month upwards of 60,000 people will be able to attend the large, outdoor concert.

"This is going to be one of the greatest Central Park concerts in history," de Blasio said at a press conference Thursday. "This is something for the ages."

The New York Times reported last month that the event would likely take place Aug. 21. The Times also reported Springsteen and Patti Smith likely will perform together.

Most tickets are expected to be free, with some VIP packages available for purchase.

This will be Springsteen's first live performance to an audience this size since his last anniversary tour, "The River," wrapped up in 2017, NJ.com reported. It's not yet clear if The Boss will be performing solo or with The E Street Band.

"(Springsteen) is beloved in New York City, in an extraordinary way, even though he happens to come from Jersey. No one's perfect," de Blasio said.

Springsteen is already in the city for his show, "Springsteen on Broadway," which reopened last week and runs through Sept. 4 at the St. James Theatre.

The rest of the Central Park Homecoming Concert's performers and other details likely will be announced soon. 

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Concerts New York City Tourism Musicians COVID-19 Central Park Paul Simon Bruce Springsteen

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Mailbag: Could the Sixers fire Doc Rivers? Should they worry about signing Embiid's supermax deal?
Rivers-Embiid_062821_usat

Sponsored

Are you eligible for free college tuition?
Limited - Community College of Philadelphia Flags

Mental Health

The neuroscience behind why your brain may need time to adjust to ‘un-social distancing’
Anxiety COVID-19 Restrictions

Weather

Thunderstorms kick off holiday weekend, clears up just in time for July Fourth
Fourth of July forecast

Government

College athletes in Pennsylvania can now be compensated for their names, images and likenesses
Pennsylvania NIL law

Festivals

Wawa Welcome America reveals plans for 2021 Fourth of July celebration
Wawa Welcome America

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 1805 Walnut St #7D

FOR RENT! Luxurious, light-filled residence overlooking Rittenhouse Square! Spacious bedrooms w/ great closet space and large windows. Maytag Maxima steam washer and gas dryer and marble-appointed bathrooms. 1,326 sqft | $5,250/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 130 s 18th st 2201

FOR SALE! Immaculate 2 bed, 2.5 bath home at the prestigious 10 Rittenhouse. High floor unit boasting walls of windows, walnut stained hardwood floors and designer upgrades. 2,294 sqft | $2,495,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved