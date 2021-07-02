Bruce Springsteen to be headliner at New York's Central Park Homecoming Concert this summer

Bruce Springsteen will headline the concert in New York City's Central Park later this summer, an event that is being billed as a comeback for that city's tourism industry.

Paul Simon and Jennifer Hudson also will perform, New York City officials announced Thursday. No date has been set for the concert yet.

The Central Park Homecoming Concert is being organized by Clive Davis and is an effort to celebrate the reopening of New York City and bolster tourism following the end that city's COVID-19 restrictions, according to the Rolling Stone.

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio announced last month upwards of 60,000 people will be able to attend the large, outdoor concert.

"This is going to be one of the greatest Central Park concerts in history," de Blasio said at a press conference Thursday. "This is something for the ages."

The New York Times reported last month that the event would likely take place Aug. 21. The Times also reported Springsteen and Patti Smith likely will perform together.

Most tickets are expected to be free, with some VIP packages available for purchase.

This will be Springsteen's first live performance to an audience this size since his last anniversary tour, "The River," wrapped up in 2017, NJ.com reported. It's not yet clear if The Boss will be performing solo or with The E Street Band.

"(Springsteen) is beloved in New York City, in an extraordinary way, even though he happens to come from Jersey. No one's perfect," de Blasio said.

Springsteen is already in the city for his show, "Springsteen on Broadway," which reopened last week and runs through Sept. 4 at the St. James Theatre.

The rest of the Central Park Homecoming Concert's performers and other details likely will be announced soon.