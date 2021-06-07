Bruce Springsteen to revive his Broadway show this summer

The Boss is officially back — on Broadway.

Bruce Springsteen will return to New York City this month to reprise his Tony Award-winning residency "Springsteen on Broadway."

"I loved doing 'Springsteen on Broadway' and I'm thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway," Springsteen said Monday.

The show's second stint on Broadway will begin June 26 and run through Sept. 4 at the St. James Theatre. Performances will be held Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday at noon on SeatGeek. Prices are expected to range from $75 to $850, depending on seating location and the day of the week. Only mobile tickets will be available, and customers cannot purchase more than two tickets.

Attendees will be required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Children under age 16 will be exempt from this rule, but they must be accompanied by an adult and provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

All proceeds from the show's opening night will be donated to a group of local charities, including the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund and the Community FoodBank of New Jersey.

Springsteen based the show on his 2016 autobiography, "Born to Run." Throughout the performance, the New Jersey native shares personal stories and performs songs with only his acoustic guitar and piano.

"My vision of these shows is to make them as personal and intimate as possible," Springsteen said in 2017. "I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theaters which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind. … My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music. Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung, all of it together is in pursuit of my constant goal — to communicate something of value."

The two-hour-plus show had 236 sellouts during its original run at the Walter Kerr Theatre from October 2017 through December 2018. "Springsteen on Broadway" also was adapted into a Netflix film and soundtrack album.

Springsteen's highly-anticipated return will be the songwriter's first performances with a live audience since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reprisal comes just weeks after the artist teased that a new solo album would be coming out soon. Springsteen said his 21st studio album will be "largely set in the west," echoing many of the same themes he explored in his most recent solo album, "Western Stars," released in 2019.

Springsteen and the E Street Band released their latest album, "Letter to You," last October. It was the band's first studio album since "High Hopes" in 2014.

The album premiered at No. 1 on Billboard's Album Sales Chart and No. 2 on the Billboard New 200 Chart. Springsteen became the first artist to have chart-topping albums in each of the last six decades.