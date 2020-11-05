More Culture:

November 05, 2020

Bruce Springsteen breaks Billboard record with latest album 'Letter To You'

The New Jersey native became the first artist to have chart-topping albums in each of the last six decades

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Bruce Springsteen
bruce springsteen chart record PA Images/SIPA USA

Bruce Springsteen became the first artist to achieve a new musical record for his recent 2020 album "Letter To You."

New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen proved his enduring popularity yet again this week by breaking a new musical record.

Springsteen, 71, became the first artist in history to have a chart-topping album in each of the last six decades, Billboard magazine reported. The musician reached the milestone with his latest release "Letter To You," which debuted Oct. 23. 

The album premiered at No. 1 on Billboard's Album Sales Chart and No. 2 on the Billboard New 200 Chart, which ranks new music weekly. It is Springsteen's 20th studio album.

"Letter to You" also brought the Long Branch native his biggest sales week since 2014. It sold 96,000 units in its first week, and was streamed over 5 million times. 

Springsteen's last album "High Hopes," released in January 2014, sold 99,000 units in its first week.

Springsteen's history of chart-topping dates back to the 1970s. In each of the six decades since, the prolific musician has had several albums achieve that honor. In both the 1970s and the 1980s, five of Springsteen's albums premiered in the top five. Three albums premiered on the top of the charts in the 1990s. During the 2000s, six albums made the cut. In the 2010s, four of his albums made the top five. Now, in November 2020, he can add another number one album to the list. 

The new album is accompanied by a documentary released on Apple TV. The documentary features behind the scenes footage of Springsteen recording with the E Street Band, as well as reflections on "the way music has shaped Bruce Springsteen's life." 

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Bruce Springsteen New Jersey Records Albums Charts

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Philadelphia releases body cam footage, identifies police officers in Walter Wallace Jr. shooting
Walter Wallace Release

2020 Election

Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden, an election emblematic of the nation's divide, reaches finish line – but who wins?
Trump Biden election results

Eagles

Eagles correctly remain quiet at trade deadline
Howie-Roseman-phone_102120_usat

Prevention

MIT artificial intelligence model detects COVID-19 by sound of cough
AI Model to Detect COVID-19 Cough

Sixers

What will Sixers' new front office structure actually look like?
Morey-Rivers-Elton-Harris_110220_Sixers

Festivals

Peddler's Village offering apple-themed food and drink
Peddler's Village AppleTime in the Village

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $739,900.
Limited - Allan Domb Independence Place - 241 6th street 1010

FOR SALE! Independence Place: Beautifully maintained 1 bedroom offering private balcony, treetop views of Society Hill, light-filled rooms and renovated bathroom. 940 sf. $339,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved