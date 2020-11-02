More Culture:

November 02, 2020

2SP Brewing creates fall beer inspired by Philadelphia Union fans

'Here beFORe The Beer' pale ale pays tribute to the Sons of Ben

By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Sons of Ben beer.jpg Kevin Kinkead/For PhillyVoice

2SP's new pale ale, 'Here beFORe The Beer' plays off the Sons of Ben's slogan, 'Here Before The Team.'

Philadelphia Union fans will have a new beer to enjoy when the soccer team takes the pitch in the postseason this fall. 

2SP Brewing, a craft brewer based in Aston, Delaware County, has partnered with the team's fan club, the Sons of Ben, on a new drink that celebrates the fan base's 13th anniversary. 

The brew, named "Here beFORe The Beer," is a pale ale with a touch of caramel malt. It’s based on the group’s slogan, "Here Before The Team," which acknowledges the support that existed before Philadelphia had an MLS club.

The beer's name was coined by Sons of Ben member A.J. Serio.

The limited-edition beer will be available at beer retailers across the Philly region beginning next week.


In 2014, Yards Brewing launched a seasonal beer, "Sons of Ben," described as "a rowdy pale ale," that honored the fan club. A bottled version became available in 2017. 

The Union are tied with Toronto FC for first place in the Eastern Conference with one game remaining in the regular season. They play the New York Revolution Saturday at 3 p.m. at Subaru Park. 

