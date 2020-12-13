More Culture:

December 13, 2020

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band star as musical guests on SNL

The group performed ‘Ghosts’ and ‘I’ll See You in My Dreams’ off their new studio album ‘Letter to You’

By Pat Ralph
bruce springsteen saturday night live.png Screenshot via YouTube/Saturday Night Live

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band performed two songs, 'Ghosts' and 'I’ll See You in My Dreams,' off of their new studio album 'Letter to You.'

For the fourth time ever, Bruce Springsteen returned with The E Street Band to “Saturday Night Live” this week as the sketch comedy show’s musical guest.

MORE: Bruce Springsteen breaks Billboard record with latest album 'Letter To You'

Springsteen and the band performed two songs, “Ghosts” and “I’ll See You in My Dreams,” off of their new 12-track studio album “Letter to You” which was released in October.

Seeing Springsteen and The E Street Band perform together will come as a welcome sight to fans, who many have not seen play live since The River Tour 2016. 



Springsteen’s first-ever appearance on SNL came in 1992, and he returned twice with The E Street Band as the show’s musical guest in 2002 and 2015.

“Letter to You” is the rock group’s first studio album in six years since “High Hopes” in 2014. It is the 20th album of Springsteen’s career, and it includes nine newly-written songs and new recordings of three previously unreleased songs from the 1970s.

It’s unclear yet if and when the musical group will go back out on tour for the new album due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Questlove of The Roots also appeared on “Saturday Night Live” this week during the “Rap Roundtable” sketch alongside cast members Ego Nwodim, Pete Davidson, Punkie Johnson and the show’s host this week, actor Timothee Chalamet.


The show’s cold open featured cast members Kate McKinnon and Heidi Gardner portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx to hilariously explain the COVID-19 vaccination process.


