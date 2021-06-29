More Culture:

June 29, 2021

Freebyrd Chicken opening drive-thru in New Jersey

Fried chicken sandwiches are coming to Camden County

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Freebyrd Chicken is set to open its second location this summer. The fried chicken sandwiches soon will be for sale in Camden County.

Ahead of National Fried Chicken Day, celebrated on July 6, Freebyrd Chicken has shared plans to open a location in New Jersey.

The fried chicken sandwich concept is currently open in the Bourse Food Hall in Philadelphia.

Freebyrd is coming this summer to Stratford, a borough in Camden County about a half-hour drive from Philly.

There's no exact opening date, yet, but it was announced that the new location will feature a drive-thru, as well as walk-up ordering and online delivery.

The Jersey location's address is 2 S. White Horse Pike, Stratford, N.J. 08084.

Freebyrd sells crispy chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, chicken wings and salads, as well as made-from-scratch sauces. Items are prepared on-demand.

The classic Freebyrd Chicken Sandwich ($10) is made with buttermilk-brined fried chicken, signature Alabama white barbecue sauce and homemade pickles on a soft roll.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

