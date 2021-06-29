Freebyrd Chicken opening drive-thru in New Jersey

Ahead of National Fried Chicken Day, celebrated on July 6, Freebyrd Chicken has shared plans to open a location in New Jersey.

The fried chicken sandwich concept is currently open in the Bourse Food Hall in Philadelphia.

Freebyrd is coming this summer to Stratford, a borough in Camden County about a half-hour drive from Philly.

There's no exact opening date, yet, but it was announced that the new location will feature a drive-thru, as well as walk-up ordering and online delivery.

The Jersey location's address is 2 S. White Horse Pike, Stratford, N.J. 08084.

Freebyrd sells crispy chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, chicken wings and salads, as well as made-from-scratch sauces. Items are prepared on-demand.

The classic Freebyrd Chicken Sandwich ($10) is made with buttermilk-brined fried chicken, signature Alabama white barbecue sauce and homemade pickles on a soft roll.