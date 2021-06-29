Freebyrd Chicken opening drive-thru in New Jersey

June 29, 2021
Ahead of National Fried Chicken Day, celebrated on July 6, Freebyrd Chicken has shared plans to open a location in New Jersey.
The fried chicken sandwich concept is currently open in the Bourse Food Hall in Philadelphia.
Freebyrd is coming this summer to Stratford, a borough in Camden County about a half-hour drive from Philly.
There's no exact opening date, yet, but it was announced that the new location will feature a drive-thru, as well as walk-up ordering and online delivery.
The Jersey location's address is 2 S. White Horse Pike, Stratford, N.J. 08084.
Freebyrd sells crispy chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, chicken wings and salads, as well as made-from-scratch sauces. Items are prepared on-demand.
The classic Freebyrd Chicken Sandwich ($10) is made with buttermilk-brined fried chicken, signature Alabama white barbecue sauce and homemade pickles on a soft roll.
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.