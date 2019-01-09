More Health:

January 09, 2019

First flu-related pediatric death of the season confirmed in New Jersey

The New Jersey health department issued an announcement on Tuesday

New Jersey's first pediatric flu-related death of the season was confirmed Tuesday by the state health department

The child, from the central part of the state, died in late December, according to the health department's announcement. The department did not release additional information about the patient.

Last week, it was reported that health officials in Pennsylvania and New Jersey have declared influenza widespread for the first time this flu season.

RELATED READ: Influenza now widespread in Pennsylvania, New Jersey

According to the weekly virus surveillance report map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pennsylvania ranks in the moderate flu activity range, while New Jersey is considered to have high activity. 

“There is high flu activity throughout the state so it’s important for those who have not yet gotten a flu shot — especially health care workers — to get one," according to a statement by the Department of Health, which recommends people take the necessary precautions during the flu season: wash or disinfect your hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes, stay home and call your health care provider if you are sick (especially with a fever).

Haven't gotten the flu vaccine yet? It's not too late. You can find vaccination clinics near you here.  

