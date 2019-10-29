Megan Twohey to headline 18th annual First Person Story Arts Festival

The 18th annual First Person Story Arts Festival is dedicated to presenting art based on real-life stories. This year's festival will take place from Sunday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 17, at various venues throughout Philly.

Headlining is Megan Twohey, the journalist who broke the Harvey Weinstein story. She and reporter Jodi Kantor co-wrote the New York Times exposé on sexual misconduct by the Hollywood producer. Recently, they also published the book "She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story that Helped Ignite a Movement."

Twohey will be part of the series "Women On the Revolution" within the festival. She and Jim DeRogatis, author of "Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly," will speak on Sunday, Nov. 3, at University of the Arts during "#IMNOJANEDOE." Joining them will be two local women who will share personal stories of sexual abuse.

Tickets are $50 for the 2 p.m. show and can be purchased online.

The festival will also include the series "Immortal," stories about one act that defines a person for the rest of their life, and the series "Becoming Philadelphia," free poetry readings.

There will be StorySlam events, too. On Monday, Nov. 4, First Person Arts and the Erotic Literary Salon will present "Erotic Slam: First Time" at Midtown Village's Time. Tickets ($15) can be purchased online.

Then on Saturday, Nov. 16, there will be a competition to win the title of "Best Storyteller in Philadelphia" at World Cafe Live. The fee is $25 to reserve a seat at the evening event.

In addition, there will be a holiday gift workshop on Sunday, Nov. 10, at DaVinci Art Alliance. Attendees will turn their own stories into gifts. Materials will be provided but guests should bring personal mementos, photos and more to incorporate into their art. The workshop is $25 to attend.

Sunday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 17

Various venues in Philadelphia

