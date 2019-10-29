More Events:

October 29, 2019

Megan Twohey to headline 18th annual First Person Story Arts Festival

The one-of-a-kind event is dedicated to presenting art based on real-life stories that cover a range of topics

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Festivals
Megan Twohey to headline 18th annual First Person Story Arts Festival PA Image/Sipa USA

Megan Twohey, reporter who exposed Harvey Weinstein and co-author of 'She Said,' is the headliner for the 2019 First Person Story Arts Festival in Philadelphia.

The 18th annual First Person Story Arts Festival is dedicated to presenting art based on real-life stories. This year's festival will take place from Sunday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 17, at various venues throughout Philly.

Headlining is Megan Twohey, the journalist who broke the Harvey Weinstein story. She and reporter Jodi Kantor co-wrote the New York Times exposé on sexual misconduct by the Hollywood producer. Recently, they also published the book "She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story that Helped Ignite a Movement."

RELATED: '30 Americans' on view at the Barnes Foundation | Costume from 'The Handmaid's Tale' on view at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Twohey will be part of the series "Women On the Revolution" within the festival. She and Jim DeRogatis, author of  "Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly," will speak on Sunday, Nov. 3, at University of the Arts during "#IMNOJANEDOE." Joining them will be two local women who will share personal stories of sexual abuse.

Tickets are $50 for the 2 p.m. show and can be purchased online.

The festival will also include the series "Immortal," stories about one act that defines a person for the rest of their life, and the series "Becoming Philadelphia," free poetry readings.

There will be StorySlam events, too. On Monday, Nov. 4, First Person Arts and the Erotic Literary Salon will present "Erotic Slam: First Time" at Midtown Village's Time. Tickets ($15) can be purchased online.

Then on Saturday, Nov. 16, there will be a competition to win the title of "Best Storyteller in Philadelphia" at World Cafe Live. The fee is $25 to reserve a seat at the evening event.

In addition, there will be a holiday gift workshop on Sunday, Nov. 10, at DaVinci Art Alliance. Attendees will turn their own stories into gifts. Materials will be provided but guests should bring personal mementos, photos and more to incorporate into their art. The workshop is $25 to attend.

18th Annual First Person Story Arts Festival

Sunday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 17
Various venues in Philadelphia

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Festivals Philadelphia First Person Arts Storytelling

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Joe Girardi already winning in Philadelphia after home run introduction with Phillies
Joe-Girardi-Phillies_102819_usat

Investigations

New Jersey woman caught with pot at Russian airport sentenced to more than seven years in prison
Issachar sentenced Russian prison New Jersey

Wellness

Eating one avocado per day can reduce bad cholesterol, study says
Avocado on cutting board

Eagles

Eagles injury updates: Some good news on Miles Sanders; DeSean Jackson returning to practice this week
Miles-Sanders_102819_usat

Food & Drink

Gabi, an Art Deco-inspired cafe, bringing French fare to North Broad
Gabi

Food & Drink

You can pre-order a dozen Halloween-themed doughnuts from Federal Donuts
Federal Donuts Halloween flavors

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved