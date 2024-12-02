More News:

December 02, 2024

Penn's 133-year-old Fisher Fine Arts Library to undergo $17.8 million renovation

The building will remain open during construction, which will start in April and go until November 2026.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Education University of Pennsylvania
Fisher Fine Arts Library renovation Creative Commons/Wikimedia Commons

Penn will complete a $17.8 million restoration of the Fisher Fine Arts Library, seen above in March 2024. The renovation will include new windows, roof repairs and a thorough cleaning of its exterior.

Penn's Fisher Fine Arts Library will undergo a $17.8 million facelift to restore the 133-year-old building to its original state. 

The renovation, which will start in April and go until November 2026, will include new windows, roof repairs, lightning protection, safeguards for maintenance work and a thorough cleaning of its exterior, the Daily Pennsylvanian reportedThe library will remain open during construction with scaffolding around the outside, and the school doesn't have any planned closures related to the work. 

MORE: SEPTA's first fare increase since 2017 now in effect

Penn announced the project at a Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 14. The group reportedly considered renovating only during the summer to avoid disturbances but ultimately decided that it wouldn't be enough time to ensure consistent, quality work.

The Fisher Fine Arts Library was designed by Philadelphia architect Frank Furness and is one of Penn's most well-known structures. It was the primary library of the school when it opened in 1891 until 1962 and houses the Arthur Ross Gallery. The ornate building is made from sandstone, brick and terracotta, and it features Greek, Latin and other phrases on its stained-glass windows and around the interior. 

In 1972, the building was added to the National Register of Historic Places and in 1985 it was declared a National Historic Landmark. And in October, Yardbarker included it on its list of the 20 most stunning libraries in the United States. 

In addition to designing the Penn library, Furness was the supervising architect for the U.S. Treasury Department and founder of the Pennsylvania chapter of the American Institute of Architects. He designed the current iteration of First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and a number of stations for Pennsylvania, Baltimore and Ohio railroads. 

Furness was hired by his brother Horace Howard Furness, who was a Penn trustee, Shakespeare scholar, lecturer at the school and the chairman of the library's building committee. Horace selected most of the sayings around the building, many of which come from Shakespeare's plays. 

Melvil Dewey, the inventor of the Dewey Decimal System for organizing library books, also contributed to the library's plans. 

The building has been renovated and restored a number of times since it opened. Expansions were added in 1916, 1922 and 1931, and a large restoration took place from 1986 to 1991, when it was renamed after principal donors Anne and Jerome Fisher. At the time, some windows were repaired, stones cleaned and reproductions of decorative copper finials on the roof were installed. Smaller construction projects took place in 2003, 2006, 2013 and 2015. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education University of Pennsylvania University City Construction Renovations Universities History Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A couple going through their budget

Mastering today’s financial landscape: Tools to save smarter and spend wisely
Limited - Manayunk - Santa catching a ride on the Manayunk Jolly Trolley!

Experience Manayunk magic this holiday season!

Just In

Must Read

Neighborhoods

Car-free zones return in Center City on Dec. 8 and Dec. 15

open streets december

Sponsored

Mid Penn Bank’s next move: expanding its footprint while deepening community ties

Limited - Mid Penn Bank - Admin Center

Books

Need help with shopping? Try one of these 10 books by Philly authors

Book gift guide

Health News

Recalled cucumbers potentially linked with salmonella outbreak in 19 states

cucumber recall salmonella

Holiday

Rittenhouse Square to host tree and menorah lighting events

Rittenhouse tree lighting

Eagles

The Eagles' six-game win streak to the top of the NFC East by the numbers

Saquon-Barkley-TD-Celebration-Eagles-Commanders-Week-11-NFL-2024.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved