Fishtown corner bar Sergeant York is up for sale after just opening in October

Sergeant York, the corner Fishtown bar which billed itself as a hybrid of Philly and Brooklyn vibes and opened just six months ago, is for sale.

The bar and restaurant at the corner of Memphis and York streets opened in mid-October, replacing Jovan’s Place, a Yugoslavian bar that occupied the building for more than three decades before closing last April.

A father-and-son tandem bought the property after Jovan’s closed down: David Cohen, a veteran of Philadelphia’s food and drink scene, and Jacob, his son. The property sold for $630,000 last April; less than a year later, the Coldwell Banker listing uploaded on April 6 is asking for $1.35 million.

The bar area has a newly-installed, eight-line draft system, a walk-in fridge, a two-level kitchen, and both bar and table seating, according to the listing.



Along with the actual Sergeant York portion of the property on the first floor, the two apartments above the bar are also included in the turnkey listing, as are the restaurant’s business and liquor licenses.

The bar’s Instagram noted it would be closed Monday for “spring cleaning”, two days after the listing went up on Coldwell Banker's website, but would be back open on Tuesday:

PhillyVoice reached out to the owners Wednesday afternoon for more information on the decision, and will update this story if we hear back.

