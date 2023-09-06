More Events:

Fishtown Fall Feastivale to bring food, music and a block party to Frankford Avenue

Neighborhood eateries like Johnny Brenda's, Cheu Noodle Bar, LMNO and Fette Sau are among the businesses participating in the Sept. 23 event

Fishtown Fall Feastivale will bring restaurants and music to Frankford Avenue on Sept. 23.

Fishtown's biggest street festival is returning to Frankford Avenue on Sept. 23. Now in its 10th year, the free Fishtown Fall Feastivale will highlight local artists and the burgeoning restaurant scene in one of the city's fastest-growing neighborhoods.

Johnny Brenda's, Fette Sau, LMNO, Wm. Mulherins Sons, La Colombe, Sancho Pistola's and Interstate Drafthouse are just a few of the popular local eateries that are participating. The event will also feature a block party in celebration of Oktoberfest, complete with face painters, balloon artists and kids' crafts.

The food-and-drink-centric street festival will also feature live bands, DJs, a dunk tank and over 50 local small businesses and craftspeople. The lineup of live music artists will be announced in mid-September. The DJ stages will be programmed by Johnny Brenda's, Frankford Tiki Bar and the Fishtown District. 

Carnival games like soccer darts, corn hole, whack-a-mole, giant Connect Four and giant Jenga will be available to play.

Fishtown Fall Feastivale will stretch along Frankford Avenue from Girard Avenue to Palmer Street and operate from 12-8 p.m. For updates in the days leading up to the festival, check out the Fishtown Fall Feastivale Instagram account.

Below is a partial list of the food and drink vendors participating in the event: 

• Alamodak
• Bottle Bar East
• Calle del Sabor
• Cheu Noodle Bar
• Evil Genius Beer Company
• Fette Sau
• Fiore Fine Foods
• Fishtown Pickle Project
• Frankford Hall
• Frankford Tiki Bar
• Front Street Cafe
• Interstate Drafthouse
• Johnny Brenda’s
• La Colombe
• LMNO
• Main Squeeze
• Meyers Brewing
• Molto Bene! Ravioli Co.
• Mister Softee
• Philadelphia Brewing Co.
• Pom Pom
• Poppa’s Custard Company
• Sancho Pistola’s
• Stateside Vodka
• SouthHouse
• Tatsu Tea
• Two Robbers
• WM Mulherin’s Sons
• Wokworks
• More to be announced

Fishtown Fall Feastivale

Sept. 23
Free
12-8 p.m.
Frankford Avenue from Girard Avenue to Palmer Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19125

