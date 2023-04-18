$2 million-winning lottery ticket sold at Fishtown Market

April 18, 2023
A lucky Pennsylvania Lottery player won a $2 million prize on Sunday after purchasing a Cash Five ticket at a deli in Fishtown, officials said.
The Cash Five with Quick Cash ticket was sold Sunday at Fishtown Market, 2328 East Norris St., and matched all five balls drawn: 3-9-10-18-25.
The winner, who has not been named, will get the $2 million minus withholdings. The store will get a $10,000 bonus.
Last month, a $3 million-winning Snow Bank scratch-off ticket was sold at cigarette shop in the Mayfair section of Northeast Philly. And in January, a top prize-winning Five Million Fabulous Fortune ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 2301 West Passyunk Ave.