$3 million lottery ticket sold at cigarette shop in Mayfair

A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold at the Sunny Cigarette shop in Mayfair on Wednesday.

The buyer of the winning ticket, which cost $30, will receive the $3 Million Snow Bank game's top prize. The owners of Sunny Cigarette, at 6447 Sackett St., will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The Snow Bank scratch-off game offers five top prizes of $3 million dollars. Players also can win cash prizes totaling $300, $500, $1,000, $3,000, $30,000 and $300,000. The game's rules and odds can be found on the Pennsylvania Lottery website.

The $3 million ticket is one of several big prizes won in the Philadelphia region in recent months. On Feb. 21, a $1.4 million-winning Fast Play game ticket was sold at the Commissary Food Market in the city's Wissahickon neighborhood.

Just a few weeks earlier, a winning Fast Play ticket worth more than $569,000 was sold at a Sunoco gas station in Roxborough. In December, that same Sunoco gas station sold a $2.4 million-winning Fast Play ticket, the second prize worth more than $1 million sold there in the last two years.

In January, a $5 million scratch-off ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in South Philadelphia. On New Year's Eve, a Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold at Porter Beverage in South Philly.

Other recent wins include a $350,000-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold at a ShopRite in Parkside, a $593,000-winning Cash 5 ticket sold at John's Corner Deli in Aston, Delaware County and a $150,000-winning Cash 5 ticket sold at the Giant supermarket in Stowe, Montgomery County.