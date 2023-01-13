More News:

January 13, 2023

$5 million-winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold at 7-Eleven in South Philly

The store at 2301 West Passyunk Ave. will get a $10,000 bonus

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
A top prize-winning Five Million Fabulous Fortune ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 2301 West Passyunk Ave.

A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $5 million was recently sold at a 7-Eleven convenience store in South Philadelphia, officials said.

The Five Million Fabulous Fortune ticket was purchased at the store at 2301 West Passyunk Ave. The buyer of the $50 game received the top prize. 

The 7-Eleven will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale of the winning ticket.

The prize is one of the largest among Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winners in Philadelphia in recent memory.

In December, a $2.4 million-winning Fast Play game ticket was sold at a Sunoco station in Roxborough, becoming the second prize of more than $1 million to be sold at that store in the last two years.

Last June, a $3 million-winning ticket was sold at a local market in the Grays Ferry section of the city. And in January of last year, in Bucks County, a $5 million-winning ticket was sold at a Wawa in Bensalem.

