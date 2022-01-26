More News:

Winning $5 million lottery ticket sold at Wawa in Bucks County

A $3 million winner was sold in Northeast Philadelphia and a $1 million ticket in Montgomery County

Pennsylvania Lottery Winners Mackenzie Marco/Unsplash

A $5 million winning scratch-off Pennsylvania Lottery ticket was sold at the Wawa at 1883 State Road in Bensalem. It was one of three top-prize winning scratch-off tickets purchased at stores in the Philadelphia area this week.

It has been a lucky week for Pennsylvania Lottery players in the Philadelphia area.

Three tickets worth a combined $9 million were sold at stores across the region. 

In Bucks County, a top-prize scratch-off $5 Million Money Maker ticket was sold at the Wawa located at 1883 Street Road in Bensalem. The winner of the $50 game will claim $5 million and the store will receive a $10,000 bonus.

In Northeast Philadelphia, a winning Payout Scratch-Off ticket was sold at the Walmart located at 9745 Roosevelt Blvd. The winner will get the top $3 million prize for playing the $30 game and the store will receive a $10,000 bonus.

Another $1 million winning Power Payday ticket was sold in Montgomery County at the Landis Supermarket located at 841 Gravel Pike in Schwenksville. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus. That's a $20 game.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date. Winners should immediately sign the back of their tickets and call the Lottery at (800) 692-7481. All lottery prizes totaling more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

