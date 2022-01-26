Winning $5 million lottery ticket sold at Wawa in Bucks County

It has been a lucky week for Pennsylvania Lottery players in the Philadelphia area.

Three tickets worth a combined $9 million were sold at stores across the region.

In Bucks County, a top-prize scratch-off $5 Million Money Maker ticket was sold at the Wawa located at 1883 Street Road in Bensalem. The winner of the $50 game will claim $5 million and the store will receive a $10,000 bonus.

In Northeast Philadelphia, a winning Payout Scratch-Off ticket was sold at the Walmart located at 9745 Roosevelt Blvd. The winner will get the top $3 million prize for playing the $30 game and the store will receive a $10,000 bonus.

Another $1 million winning Power Payday ticket was sold in Montgomery County at the Landis Supermarket located at 841 Gravel Pike in Schwenksville. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus. That's a $20 game.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date. Winners should immediately sign the back of their tickets and call the Lottery at (800) 692-7481. All lottery prizes totaling more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.