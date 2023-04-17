Rita's debuts new line of cold brew frozen coffee drinks

In case anyone needs another reason to visit Rita's as temperatures start climbing, the water ice chain now has a caffeine fix added to its lineup of frozen treats.

On Monday, the company debuted its cold brew frozen coffees available in three flavors — original cold brew, mocha and caramel. Each flavor is made with Rita's vanilla ice and custard mixed into the blend.

The Bucks County-based chain said the cold brew frozen coffee will be available at all Rita's locations for a limited time. The drinks were tested in a limited number of stores last year before Rita's decided to expand the offering in 2023.

People who use the Rita's app will get a free, small frozen coffee reward in their accounts to try out the new treats, the company said.

"Being in the business of frozen treats, launching an indulgent and better frozen coffee that differentiates from every other frozen coffee product out there was second nature for us," said Brianne Barket, Rita's director of product development.

Earlier in the spring, Rita's unveiled a new gummy bear-flavored water ice among other additions to its menu. And over the weekend, Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. began selling the first of its Rita's Fruit Brews line of beers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland.