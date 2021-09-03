Fishtown Social owner to open wine bar, bottle shop at Jersey Shore

September 03, 2021
Wine bar Fishtown Social has become a staple of Frankford Avenue since owner Vanessa Wong opened up the cafe concept with small plates and snacks in 2016. Wong now has her sights set on the Jersey Shore.
A new venture is in the works for Ventnor City in Atlantic County, where Wong announced this weeks she's going to open a natural wine shop and market with a curated selection of beers and spirits. The market portion of the shop will include local gourmet groceries, artisanal cheese and charcuterie, plus prepared foods with a focus on both Jersey and Philly brands.
Ventnor Provisions Co. Natural Wine Shop & Market will be located at 101 N. Dorset Ave., at the foot of the Dorset Avenue Bridge, and is currently under construction with a plan to open early in spring 2022.
"We want the second location to have the same approachable and inviting neighborhood feel that you find at Fishtown Social," Wong said. "We believe in feeling good about the wine you drink. This starts from the moment you step into our shop all the way until you pop that bottle open and take your first sip. We spend time crafting descriptions that make browsing our shop a breeze, and our staff is always happy to make recommendations."
Wong said she chose to open a second outpost in Ventnor City because it reminds her of the energy in Fishtown and she was excited by the prospect of drawing in the shore crowd.
The shop will feature organic, biodynamic and natural wines with a focus on small producers and farmers, interesting regions and less common varietals. It also will partner with local and Philly-based small businesses to host pop-ups and tasting events throughout the year.