More Culture:

September 03, 2021

Fishtown Social owner to open wine bar, bottle shop at Jersey Shore

Vanesssa Wong plans Ventnor Provisions Co. Natural Wine Shop & Market

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Wine
Fishtown Social Ventnor COURTESY OF/FISHTOWN SOCIAL

Fishtown Social owner Vanessa Wong plans to open a second shop, Ventnor Provisions Co. Natural Wine Shop & Market, at the Jersey Shore next spring.

Wine bar Fishtown Social has become a staple of Frankford Avenue since owner Vanessa Wong opened up the cafe concept with small plates and snacks in 2016. Wong now has her sights set on the Jersey Shore.

A new venture is in the works for Ventnor City in Atlantic County, where Wong announced this weeks she's going to open a natural wine shop and market with a curated selection of beers and spirits. The market portion of the shop will include local gourmet groceries, artisanal cheese and charcuterie, plus prepared foods with a focus on both Jersey and Philly brands.

RELATED: Dolce Italian restaurant brings handcrafted pastas, specialty pizzas to Center City

Ventnor Provisions Co. Natural Wine Shop & Market will be located at 101 N. Dorset Ave., at the foot of the Dorset Avenue Bridge, and is currently under construction with a plan to open early in spring 2022.

"We want the second location to have the same approachable and inviting neighborhood feel that you find at Fishtown Social," Wong said. "We believe in feeling good about the wine you drink. This starts from the moment you step into our shop all the way until you pop that bottle open and take your first sip. We spend time crafting descriptions that make browsing our shop a breeze, and our staff is always happy to make recommendations."

Wong said she chose to open a second outpost in Ventnor City because it reminds her of the energy in Fishtown and she was excited by the prospect of drawing in the shore crowd.

The shop will feature organic, biodynamic and natural wines with a focus on small producers and farmers, interesting regions and less common varietals. It also will partner with local and Philly-based small businesses to host pop-ups and tasting events throughout the year.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Wine Ventnor Jersey Shore Fishtown

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Ben Simmons blames everyone but himself for shortcomings, issues with Sixers
Ben_Simmons_5_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Main Line Wine Gala returns al fresco!
Limited - RHD Main Line Wine Gala

TV

West Philly's Jabari Banks to star in 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reboot
Bel-Air casting

Illness

A pill to treat COVID-19? Pfizer takes next step in study of Tamiflu-like drug
Pfizer Antiviral Pill COVID-19

Government

Officials in Philly region urge residents to report storm damage caused by Ida
Flood Zestys Manayunk

Food & Drink

Dual concept sushi restaurant to open in Fishtown Labor Day weekend
Izakaya by Yanaga

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved