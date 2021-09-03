Fishtown Social owner to open wine bar, bottle shop at Jersey Shore

Wine bar Fishtown Social has become a staple of Frankford Avenue since owner Vanessa Wong opened up the cafe concept with small plates and snacks in 2016. Wong now has her sights set on the Jersey Shore.

A new venture is in the works for Ventnor City in Atlantic County, where Wong announced this weeks she's going to open a natural wine shop and market with a curated selection of beers and spirits. The market portion of the shop will include local gourmet groceries, artisanal cheese and charcuterie, plus prepared foods with a focus on both Jersey and Philly brands.