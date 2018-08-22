More Events:

August 22, 2018

Teams will complete six mini-workouts at Fishtown studios during The Local Race

Participants will have two hours to finish the fitness challenge

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Workout
Stock_Carroll - Free weights at a gym Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Free weights at a gym.

Grab a workout buddy and sign up for a two-hour fitness challenge organized by Lululemon's concept store, The Local, in Fishtown.

On Saturday, Sept. 8, teams of two will race to six fitness studios/gyms in the neighborhood to complete short workouts.

RELATED: Barre3 offering free class at Cira Green in University City | City Fitness' live music and fitness party at the Fillmore is $10 to attend

Participants will meet at The Local where they'll be given a map and a starting location. Everyone will have 10 minutes to get to each spot and 10 minutes to exercise.

Here's a list of the studios/gyms: 

Amrita Yoga
Balance Studios
City Fitness Fishtown
Crossfit Love
Crossfit Novem
Grace & Glory Yoga

Check-in starts at 11 a.m. The first workout will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the last will be at 2:10 p.m.

After finishing, participants will want to head back to The Local for a party where they can refuel with food and drink, including Sweetgreen and Weckerly's Ice Cream.

Tickets for the fitness event are $25 per team. The fee will go to Make the World Better Foundation, an organization that works with communities on urban redevelopment projects with a focus on youth, community engagement and the arts.

The Local Race

Saturday, Sept. 8
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | $25 per team
Lululemon's The Local Fishtown
1424 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 423-4170

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Workout Philadelphia lululemon Fishtown

Just In

Must Read

Health Stories

The Monthly Migraine: My 'migraine' piercing
08212018_monthly_migraine

Airplanes

Post Malone's plane makes emergency landing after errant New Jersey takeoff
Post Malone

Celebrities

Kevin Hart told Trump to 'suck it' at the VMAs, president's supporters call for boycott
Kevin Hart

Politics

Pa. GOP candidate Scott Wagner: 'Russians are going to help me with Tom Wolf'
Scott Wagner

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection, before the 'dress rehearsal game'
081918DougPederson

Eagles

Who's likely playing (and who likely isn't) in the Eagles' preseason game against the Browns
Carroll - Eagles Public Practice Josh Adams

Escapes

Limited - Guided Adventure to Antarctica

$6599 -- 14-Night Guided Adventure to Antarctica w/Buenos Aires Stay
Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.