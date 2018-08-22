Teams will complete six mini-workouts at Fishtown studios during The Local Race

Grab a workout buddy and sign up for a two-hour fitness challenge organized by Lululemon's concept store, The Local, in Fishtown.

On Saturday, Sept. 8, teams of two will race to six fitness studios/gyms in the neighborhood to complete short workouts.

Participants will meet at The Local where they'll be given a map and a starting location. Everyone will have 10 minutes to get to each spot and 10 minutes to exercise.



Here's a list of the studios/gyms:

Check-in starts at 11 a.m. The first workout will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the last will be at 2:10 p.m.



After finishing, participants will want to head back to The Local for a party where they can refuel with food and drink, including Sweetgreen and Weckerly's Ice Cream.

Tickets for the fitness event are $25 per team. The fee will go to Make the World Better Foundation, an organization that works with communities on urban redevelopment projects with a focus on youth, community engagement and the arts.

Saturday, Sept. 8

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | $25 per team

Lululemon's The Local Fishtown

1424 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125

(215) 423-4170



