Teams will complete six mini-workouts at Fishtown studios during The Local Race

August 22, 2018
Grab a workout buddy and sign up for a two-hour fitness challenge organized by Lululemon's concept store, The Local, in Fishtown.
On Saturday, Sept. 8, teams of two will race to six fitness studios/gyms in the neighborhood to complete short workouts.
Participants will meet at The Local where they'll be given a map and a starting location. Everyone will have 10 minutes to get to each spot and 10 minutes to exercise.
Here's a list of the studios/gyms:
• Amrita Yoga
• Balance Studios
• City Fitness Fishtown
• Crossfit Love
• Crossfit Novem
• Grace & Glory Yoga
Check-in starts at 11 a.m. The first workout will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the last will be at 2:10 p.m.
After finishing, participants will want to head back to The Local for a party where they can refuel with food and drink, including Sweetgreen and Weckerly's Ice Cream.
Tickets for the fitness event are $25 per team. The fee will go to Make the World Better Foundation, an organization that works with communities on urban redevelopment projects with a focus on youth, community engagement and the arts.
Saturday, Sept. 8
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | $25 per team
Lululemon's The Local Fishtown
1424 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 423-4170
