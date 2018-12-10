More News:

December 10, 2018

Five-alarm fire destroys Overbrook apartment building, displaces 50

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
An apartment building on the 900 block North 63rd Street was destroyed by a five-alarm fire in Overbrook.

Fire broke out in an apartment building on the 900 block of North 63rd Street early Monday morning, calling for nearly 200 firefighters to douse the blaze over a six-hour period.

The fire began around 2:15 a.m., 6 ABC reported. Residents of the building, as well as adjacent buildings, had to be evacuated.

There were no reported injuries of the 50 individuals who were evacuated, but officials cannot yet say whether everyone made it out safely. In addition to being displaced, at least 375 nearby residents are now without power, according to PECO.

Among the firefighters, two are reported to have suffered minor burns.

Roads surrounding the scene of the fire became icy as firefighters worked to put out the flames. The ice, as well as the fire trucks, emergency vehicles, and hoses, became an additional obstacle for the firefighters.



The fire was reported under control by 8:15 a.m. SEPTA Route 10 is detoured as a result of the fire.

A warming center opened for people displaced by the fire at nearby Commodore John Barry Elementary School. Red Paw Relief also went to the center to help out with displaced pets.

Origins of the fire are still unknown, but officials believe it started on the building's fourth floor.

