Five Below in Center City shuttered after fourth failed inspection this year

A Five Below store in Center City has ceased operations after four consecutive failed inspections this year.

The Philadelphia health department shut down the 1529 Chestnut St. location Tuesday after discovering two dead mice in the basement and mouse droppings in the first-floor retail space. Inspectors also found 22 bags of chips and popcorn with holes gnawed into them, dumpsters with open lids and damaged, stained or missing tiles in the basement.