Five Below in Center City shuttered after fourth failed inspection this year

December 04, 2024
A Five Below store in Center City has ceased operations after four consecutive failed inspections this year.
The Philadelphia health department shut down the 1529 Chestnut St. location Tuesday after discovering two dead mice in the basement and mouse droppings in the first-floor retail space. Inspectors also found 22 bags of chips and popcorn with holes gnawed into them, dumpsters with open lids and damaged, stained or missing tiles in the basement.
Most of these infractions were repeat violations, recorded on reports from September, August and July. Dead mice also were found during 2023 inspections. The store will be closed for at least 48 hours pending a satisfactory re-inspection and payment of a $315 fee.
The discount chain was founded in Wayne in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia. It operates 10 other stores in the city, some of which have faced similar, though not as severe, problems. Health inspectors found mouse feces at the Five Below at 701 Market St. in September and "visible evidence of rodent contaminated chip bags" at the Five Below at 7600 City Ave. in 2023.
PhillyVoice has reached out to Five Below for comment and will update this story with any response.
