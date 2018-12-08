Five over/unders for Eagles' Week 14 matchup vs. Cowboys

The Eagles' modest two-game winning streak will be up against the Cowboys' four-game string of wins Sunday afternoon, when the two battle for control of the NFC East. As we do every week, here's a look at some over unders to pay attention to and how we see things panning out:

Total Points: 44.5

It looks like most of the money, according to our friends who know about these things, is going on the Eagles and Cowboys to go over the 44.5 points Las Vegas projects. If that is the case, it will likely mean an Eagles loss — as the firepower on the Dallas offense combined with the holes in the Eagles defense is a recipe for Cowboys success. As odd as it sounds, the lower scoring the game is, the better for the Birds, who will rely on a makeshift secondary once again. The PhillyVoice staff has a pretty even split both on who wins and on the over/under. But since I'm writing this, I'm taking a slight over.

OVER.

Amari Cooper yards: 75.5

Cooper is the kind of receiver who tore Philadelphia apart early in the season — and the kind they've had the luxury of not really facing in recent weeks. In his first real game as a Cowboy, Cooper had 75 yards in Philadelphia, which is what we are setting the line at. With Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby out, some combination of Sidney Jones, Rasul Douglas and practice squaders Chandon Sullivan, Cre'Von LeBlanc and DeVonte Bausby will be covering the big receiver. He'll break a few and hit the over.

OVER.

Ezekiel Elliott total scrimmage yards: 149.5

Elliott exploded for 151 yards on the ground the last time these two teams faced, adding 36 yards through the air as the Cowboys stole a win in Philly last month. Elliott already has more than 1,500 yards this year combined, including a career high in receiving yards. With linebacking issues dogging the Eagles — be it lackluster play from Nigel Bradham or injuries to Jordan Hicks — it will be easier said than done keeping Elliott in check. It's hard to pick the under on this one given the current makeup of the defense.

OVER.

Eagles rushing yards: 99.5

The Eagles are 6-1 this season when they eclipse the 100-yard mark on the ground — their only setback coming in their Week 4 overtime loss to the Titans. With Josh Adams beat up a bit with a shoulder injury, the emerging featured back practiced Friday and should suit up Sunday afternoon. The reinforcement added by multi-dimensional Darren Sproles looked to have helped last week as the veteran back scored a touchdown in his first game back following a nightmare of injuries this season. Interestingly, the Cowboys defense, in the midst of a breakout year, has the exact opposite track record. They have not won a game in which they allowed over 100 rushing yards. This is a tough one, but I see Philly sticking with the run game and making it interesting.

OVER.

Trash talk references: 3.5

It's going to be Joe Buck and Troy Aikman — they won't be able to resist retelling the drama of the past week. Kamu Grugier-Hill called the Cowboys chokers which created an entire confluence of events that has brought Dallas-Philly even more into the forefront of Week 14. Get ready to hear about it all game long.

OVER.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports