Is your snoring causing problems in the bedroom because your partner can’t get a good night’s sleep? Don’t worry, you are not alone. The National Sleep Foundation reports that almost 90 million American adults snore while sleeping, with about 30 million of them affected by it chronically.

According to the Mayo Clinic: “Snoring occurs when air flows past relaxed tissues in your throat, causing the tissues to vibrate as you breathe, which creates those irritating sounds.”

Most people consider snoring just a nuisance problem, but it can also be indicative of a more serious health condition.

If you snore so loudly, you are waking yourself up frequently during the night and nodding off during the day, then you might be suffering from a sleep disorder like sleep apnea. Ask your doctor about scheduling a sleep study to find out the root cause of your snoring before it starts to have a long term impact on your health. When left untreated, sleep apnea can increase risk for hypertension, heart disease and stroke.

Remedies for snoring ranges from lifestyle modification to oral appliances. Here are five ways to stop snoring (sources include Cleveland Clinic, Penn Medicine, Mayo Clinic, American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine, and the National Sleep Foundation):

WEIGHT LOSS

While not everyone with a snoring problem is overweight, obesity has been linked to snoring problems and sleep disorders like obstructive sleep apnea. Eating healthier and exercising regularly can help you slim down so you not only have more energy during the day, but sleep better at night.

SLEEP POSITION

Switching your sleep position from lying on your back to sleeping on your side might also help keep your airways clearer.

ALCOHOL INTAKE

A link has also been found between snoring and your alcohol intake. Try having your last drink a couple of hours before you are going to hit the sack so you can have a more restful night.

NASAL STRIPS AND DILATORS

The Mayo Clinic suggests nasal strips or external nasal dilators as another option. They are worn externally “to help decrease airflow resistance so you breathe easier.”

DENTAL APPLIANCES

Did you know that dental issues can contribute to your snoring? Sometimes the positioning of your jaw while you sleep may block your upper airway. In these cases, the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine recommends the use of an oral appliance similar to a retainer or mouth guard to support better jaw alignment while sleeping.

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy is typically prescribed for men and women diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea. And in some situations, your doctor may advise surgical treatment like the removal of your tonsils and adenoids.

Schedule an appointment with your physician for a complete health checkup to eliminate any serious health conditions and get suggestions for a better night’s sleep.