Floyd Mayweather, Pedro Martínez and Sammy Sosa added to Philly Show autograph lineup in Oaks

Floyd Mayweather is joining Mike Tyson on the autograph lineup for the Philly Show in Oaks this December, along with six other athletes from boxing, baseball and football.

Mayweather, who retired with a 50-0 professional record, is scheduled to appear Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. Former Phillies pitcher Pedro Martínez, longtime Chicago Cubs star Sammy Sosa and former heavyweight champion Larry Holmes have also been added.

The other newcomers are Baseball Hall of Famers Tom Glavine and Jim Palmer and former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs. All seven are scheduled for Saturday, although individual appearance times have not been announced.

Mayweather won world championships in five weight classes during his undefeated professional career. He'll join Tyson, the former undisputed heavyweight champion, whose appearance PhillyVoice reported in October. Both are scheduled to offer autographs and professional photos.

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Martínez gives Phillies fans another familiar name to look for. The three-time Cy Young Award winner went 5-1 in nine regular-season starts after joining the Phillies in 2009, when the team reached the World Series. He started two games against the New York Yankees in that year's championship series.

Sosa hit 609 home runs during his major league career and was one of baseball's biggest stars during the 1998 home run race with Mark McGwire. Holmes, who grew up in Easton and became known as the "Easton Assassin," held the heavyweight championship from 1978 to 1985.

The additions join a lineup that already includes former Phillies stars Steve Carlton, John Kruk and Larry Bowa, along with Cal Ripken Jr., Reggie Jackson, Darryl Strawberry and Dwight Gooden.

The Philly Show runs Dec. 11-13 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, with more than 175,000 square feet of sports cards, memorabilia and collectibles.

Autograph tickets for Mayweather start at $249.99, Martínez's at $189.99 and Sosa's at $99.99, with prices varying by the item being signed. General admission to the convention is required separately.

Fans can find ticket information and lineup updates on the Philly Show website.

Dates: Friday, Dec. 11, through Sunday, Dec. 13, 2026

Show hours: Friday, 1-8 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Athlete appearances: Saturday, Dec. 12; individual signing times pending

Location: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, PA 19456

Admission: $15 per day in advance through Dec. 8 at 11 p.m.; afterward, $20 Friday and Saturday, $15 Sunday. Children 10 and younger enter free with a paying adult.

Autographs and photos: Separate tickets required; prices vary by athlete

More information: The Philly Show

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