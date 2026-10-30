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October 30, 2026

Mike Tyson, Phillies legends among sports stars coming to Oaks for autograph signings

Steve Carlton, John Kruk and Larry Bowa are among the athletes appearing at the Dec. 11-13 Philly Show in Oaks, featuring autograph signings and more than 175,000 square feet of sports cards, collectibles and memorabilia.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Conventions Sports
Mike Tyson at a game USA TODAY Sports/via Reuters Connect

Mike Tyson, pictured in September 2024, is scheduled to sign autographs and pose for photos at the Philly Show in Oaks on Dec. 12. Former Phillies stars Steve Carlton, John Kruk and Larry Bowa are also scheduled to appear.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson and former Phillies stars Steve Carlton, John Kruk and Larry Bowa will be among the athletes meeting fans and signing autographs at the Philly Show in Oaks, Montgomery County, in December.

The sports memorabilia convention returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center from Friday, Dec. 11, through Sunday, Dec. 13, filling more than 175,000 square feet with trading cards, signed memorabilia and other collectibles. Fans can browse dealer booths, hunt for cards featuring their favorite players or purchase tickets to meet some of the biggest names in sports.

Tyson, the former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion, is scheduled to appear Saturday, Dec. 12, alongside Carlton, Kruk and Bowa. The initial autograph lineup also includes baseball Hall of Famers Cal Ripken Jr., Reggie Jackson and Roberto Alomar, along with Dwight Gooden, Darryl Strawberry and Dale Murphy. Football fans will recognize former NFL players James Harrison, Anthony Muñoz and Vinny Testaverde.

The Phillies connections are especially strong. Carlton and Bowa helped bring Philadelphia its first World Series championship in 1980, while Kruk was part of the 1993 team that won the National League pennant.

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For those hoping to take home a signature or photograph, prices vary considerably. Bowa's autographs start at $19.99, Kruk's at $39.99 and Carlton's at $129.99. Tyson's standard autographs and professional photos cost $169.99, with certain premium autographs priced as high as $299.99.

Fans must bring an item to be signed or purchase one separately. Professional photo opportunities accommodate groups of up to five people and include a printed 8-by-10 photograph. Tyson will not sign trading cards or event tickets.

General admission is required separately from autograph and photo tickets. Admission costs $15 per day when purchased in advance by Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 11 p.m. After that, tickets cost $20 on Friday and Saturday, while Sunday admission remains $15. Children 10 and younger enter free with a paid adult. Active-duty military members and veterans can receive half-price admission at the door with identification. 

The show runs from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. VIP Fast Pass holders can enter at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

All currently announced autograph guests are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12, although individual signing times have not yet been released. Attendees planning to meet an athlete should check the guest lineup and schedule updates before attending.

The Philly Show: December 2026

Dates: Friday, Dec. 11, through Sunday, Dec. 13, 2026
Hours: Friday, 1-8 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Celebrity appearances: Saturday, Dec. 12; individual signing times pending
Location: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, PA 19456
Admission: $15 per day in advance through Dec. 8 at 11 p.m.; $20 Friday and Saturday afterward, $15 Sunday. Children 10 and younger enter free with a paid adult.
Autographs and photos: Separate tickets required; prices vary by athlete
More information: The Philly Show

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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