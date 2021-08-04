More Health:

August 04, 2021

Flu shots may offer some protection against COVID-19's most severe complications, study finds

The influenza vaccine does not prevent people from contracting the disease caused by the coronavirus; doctors stress the importance of getting both inoculations

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Flu
Flu Shot and Severe COVID-19 Prevention Alexander Demianchak/Sipa USA

Researchers found that COVID-19 patients who weren't vaccinated against influenza were up to 20% more likely to have been admitted to intensive care and up to 58% more likely to visit the emergency department.

Now there is one more reason to get your annual flu shot – it can reduce the risks of stroke, sepsis and deep vein thrombosis in patients battling COVID-19, new research suggests.

Patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 who had been vaccinated against influenza also were less likely to visit the emergency department or need to be admitted to the intensive care unit.

In an analysis of almost 75,000 patients, University of Miami researchers discovered several potential benefits that the influenza vaccine offers against the coronavirus.

Other studies have also found similar protective benefits against COVID-19 illness and severe complications, but this is the largest to look at these connections so far.

"Only a small fraction of the world has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to date, and with all the devastation that has occurred due to the pandemic, the global community still needs to find solutions to reduce morbidity and mortality," Devinder Singh, chief of plastic surgery and professor of clinical surgery at the University of Miami's Miller School, said.

The international study included patient records from the U.S., United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Israel and Singapore. Patients were grouped by whether or not they had received the flu vaccine prior to their positive COVID-19 diagnosis. The two groups were then matched for factors that could increase their risk for severe COVID-19, including age, gender, ethnicity, smoking and comorbidities such as diabetes, obesity and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The researchers particularly looked at the rate of 15 adverse outcomes in both groups. These outcomes included sepsis, strokes, deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, acute respiratory failure, acute respiratory distress syndrome, joint pain, renal failure, anorexia, heart attack, pneumonia, emergency department visits, hospital admission, intensive care unit admission and death within 30, 60, 90 and 120 days of testing positive for COVID-19.

Overall, they found that the patient group that wasn't vaccinated against influenza was up to 20% more likely to have been admitted to intensive care. They are also up to 58% more likely to visit a hospital's emergency department.

While the risk of death remained the same in both groups, the unvaccinated patients were up to 45% more likely to develop sepsis and up to 58% more likely to have a stroke during their COVID-19 illness. They are also up to 40% more likely to develop deep vein thrombosis.

How the flu vaccine provides this protection isn't completely understood by scientists. The most prevailing theory is that the flu shot may give a general boost to the immune system, which is then able to provide a stronger defense against SARS-CoV-2.

The researchers said randomized controlled trials are needed to better understand the connection between the flu vaccine and fewer severe effects of COVID-19. For now though, they emphasized the importance of getting both the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine for the strongest protection against COVID-19.

It can also prevent a dual surge of both COVID-19 and influenza cases at the same time, they said.

"Continued promotion of the influenza vaccine also has the potential help the global population avoid a possible 'twindemic' – a simultaneous outbreak of both influenza and coronavirus," said Susan Taghioff, a medical student at the University of Miami and one of the study's authors.

"Regardless of the degree of protection afforded by the influenza vaccine against adverse outcomes associated with COVID-19, simply being able to conserve global health care resources by keeping the number of influenza cases under control is reason enough to champion continued efforts to promote influenza vaccination worldwide."

The study was published in the journal PLoS One. Preliminary data from the study was released at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Disease.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Flu Philadelphia COVID-19

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp notes, Day 6: A wide receiver is kinda-sorta emerging
080321QuezWatkins

Travel

5 ways to experience NJ's destinations
Limited - New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism Atlantic City

Odd News

Man on flight out of Philadelphia duct taped to seat after allegedly groping flight attendants
Unruly Passenger, Frontier Airlines

Women's Health

A simple blood test may be able to identify women at risk of preterm delivery, study finds
Preterm delivery risk in expectant mothers

Transportation

MLK Drive to remain partly closed to cars until 2024 for bridge repairs
MLK Drive reopening update

Arts & Culture

Immersive experience at historic mansion on the Delaware River puts twist on Shakespeare classic
Cirque du Nuit's Midsummer Gala

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved