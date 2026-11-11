Flyers GM Danny Brière denies Matvei Michkov 'fresh start' report: 'He's part of the solution'

Flyers general manager Danny Brière outright denied the report that star winger Matvei Michkov is looking for a new start elsewhere.

"The report was not correct," Brière said from Edmonton Wednesday night over a Zoom call with the media, before the Flyers were set to face the host Oilers. "You know, speaking to Matvei and his agent (Paul Theofanous), part of the reason why we're in Edmonton is to, this morning, got the chance to meet up with Matvei, and Matvei said it wasn't from him. He never said anything about that. He doesn't know where it came from, who it was from, and we also spoke to his agent, and his agent swears that it wasn't from him either.

"So I don't know what else to tell you guys [about] where it came from. I mean, it's really easy to just make up anything that you want. It's unfortunate that this is the stuff, I guess, we have to deal with nowadays."

Still, it warranted Brière catching the next flight out to Edmonton to join his team and get clarity on the idea that he might've had a suddenly disgruntled core piece in Michkov – the very one that he made essential to his whole rebuild when he made Michkov the Flyers' seventh overall draft pick three years ago on the bet that he'd be their future star.

On Tuesday, ESPN insider and analyst Kevin Weekes reported that it was Michkov's "preference to have a fresh start elsewhere" amid the Flyers' poor start to the season and "some internal discord," citing "multiple league sources."

Soon after, fellow ESPN reporter Emily Kaplan and other local Flyers beats verified that Michkov had not submitted a trade request to the team. In fact, the Flyers weren't even aware that this could've been a possibility with Michkov prior to Weekes posting.

But it did stoke flames.

Bob Frid/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Bob Frid/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Matvei Michkov, oftentimes, has been the Flyers' best offensive player.



The night before, the Flyers beat the Canucks, 3-1, in Vancouver, with Michkov flying across the ice and setting up numerous scoring chances.

The actual win itself, though, took a backseat to what happened when the puck wasn't live.

Michkov made a slick pass from behind the net out to Travis Konecny for the power-play goal that sent the Flyers up 2-0, but fans were quick to notice that the celebration was muted. Konecny barely cracked a smile, and a lackadaisical stick raise and a slow stride was the most Michkov drew out of surrounding teammates.

Later on, the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast captured Michkov on the bench arguing with veteran defenseman Nick Seeler, with only the teammates sitting right next to Michkov – offseason signing Noel Acciari and linemate Noah Cates – making an attempt to settle him down before 20-year-old rookie Porter Martone stood up to intervene and defuse.

Here's a wide angle of the Matvei Michkov and Nick Seeler heated exchange. #Flyers pic.twitter.com/wlUPHiIa94 — Flyers Nation (@FlyersNation) November 10, 2026

Postgame, Konecny and head coach Rick Tocchet's comments were quick to divert to the collective team effort when the traveling press asked specifically about Michkov's performance, and with Tocchet specifically, it was hardly the first time the coach has been dismissive or deflective about the Russian winger.

Within 24 hours, the "fresh start" report was out there.

When it comes to the relationship between Michkov and Tocchet as player and coach, Brière said, "as far as I know, I don't think there's a problem there," adding that he does expect Tocchet to find solutions to the struggles that have plagued the Flyers on the ice so far this season – in other words, don't expect Tocchet to go anywhere.

When it comes to the possibility of a rift between Michkov and older veterans like Seeler or team leadership like Konecny, Sean Couturier, or Travis Sanheim, Brière shrugged it off as part of professional hockey, much like Michkov, Seeler, and Couturier did after Wednesday's morning skate, and after everything had been public for a full night.

"Look, there's always moments," Brière said. "It's like brothers and sisters fighting. It happens. We saw it the other night with Nick Seeler. They're competitive guys. Matvei is one of the most competitive players that we've had here in a while, and when you're not winning, yeah, there's some rifts here or there. I've been through it in my career many, many times. That's part of the passion. That's part of what you love about your players and teammates. They're gonna fight here and there because they want to find a way out of this."

"I'm not worried about that," Brière continued about Michkov and his dynamic with the rest of the team. "I'm actually glad that they don't accept it [losing]. If they were all good with what's happening, I'd be more worried. I'd be more worried that guys don't have the second wind to go after it and just accept and bow down. So I think it's a good thing that they want to get better, they want to find solutions. Sometimes there's gonna be riffs here and there. So I don't have a worry about that."

Eric Hartline/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Eric Hartline/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Matvei Michkov's relationship with the Flyers' veterans fell under a harsh microscope this week.



For fans, though, who much like Brière, have hitched a whole lot of hope on Michkov being the one to shift the franchise's fortunes, it's going to be a different story.

For them, Tocchet already exists as a polarizing coaching choice, and from the very second he took the job two summers ago; they're already scarred by former top prospect Cutter Gauthier's still unexplained refusal to play for the organization, which now has him as a goal-scoring star in Anaheim instead; and they know full well that Michkov will be a restricted free agent after this season, with no indication of a long-term contract for him being imminent.

Brière declined to comment on contract negotiations – a policy he carries for all players. But the GM was willing to say that the Flyers do still have their belief in Michkov being a critical piece to their future, albeit not the only one.

"There's no doubt that we believe in him," Brière said. "He's part of the solution for the future. But look, the reality is he's one of the pieces. In hockey, more than any other sport, you don't win with just one player. We see it with so many teams that have had some superstar players.

"It's not easy to win. You gotta build a full team. Matvei is a big piece of that, and we hope it stays that way for the long term."

Granted, it has to, because any other scenario would be disastrous to the Flyers' stability.

In some ways, the past 24 hours have been a disaster already.

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