Report: Flyers bring back Justin Braun, sign Nic Deslauriers

Day 1 of free agency wasn't exactly an aggressive start to the "aggressive retool."

With a lot of suspense riding on the Flyers' chances of landing star winger Johnny Gaudreau and, in turn, shedding James van Riemsdyk's salary to free up enough cap space, the team instead made a couple of minor signings, bringing veteran defenseman Justin Braun back in alongside fourth-line bruiser Nic Deslauriers.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman first heard rumblings of the two headed to the Flyers, NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jordan Hall confirmed a one-year deal for Braun, and Friedman's fellow Sportsnet Insider Jeff Marek reported a four-year contract for Deslauriers at just shy of $2 million per.

The Flyers later announced that both Braun's and Deslauriers' average annual values are set at $1.75 million.

Braun is a rather inoffensive signing. The 35-year old will likely come back in as a third-pairing defenseman who can move up and down the lineup as needed on the right side. He averaged 20:02 of ice time in 61 games for the Flyers last season, racking up five goals and 11 assists while going plus-3. For a while, he was the team's most consistent defenseman, remaining steady even while everything else around the Flyers felt like it was falling apart.

Travis Sanheim eventually found his game though, and Braun was dealt to the New York Rangers as a depth piece for their postseason run. He skated eight games in the regular season and 19 in the playoffs.

Deslauriers is a much more questionable acquisition.



The 31-year old is a career fourth-liner, known for fighting more than anything. He dropped the gloves 13 times last season, which was tied for the second-most in the NHL, and was seventh in the league in penalty minutes with 113.

Splitting the year between Anaheim and then Minnesota, the left winger had eight goals and five assists, going minus-11 through 81 games and 11:22 of average ice time. For his career, he's skated in 506 regular-season games, has scored 44 goals and 85 points, but is an overall minus-78.

Although he does have the fastest recorded hat trick in Anaheim Ducks history, set in March 2020 against Ottawa.

At a billed 6'1" and 220 lbs., Deslauriers is a big forward who does fit the bill of the Flyers' desire to be "harder to play against." But it's tough to make sense of a bottom-of-the-lineup signing for that long of a term and over $1 million per, especially for a team already extremely tight on cap space.

