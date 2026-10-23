Gritty, Flyers and Independence Blue Cross launch winter clothing drive for children

The Philadelphia Flyers and Independence Blue Cross (IBX) are collecting winter coats, hats and gloves for children across the region through Nov. 17, with donation locations in Philadelphia and South Jersey.

The IBX & Flyers Winter Drive begins Saturday, Oct. 24, ahead of the Flyers' 1 p.m. game against the Anaheim Ducks at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Gritty is scheduled to take part in a ceremonial clothing drop-off at 11:30 a.m. in the arena's 11th Street Atrium.

Fans can donate new or gently used children's winter clothing, including coats, hats and gloves. The items will go to Cradles to Crayons Philadelphia, a nonprofit that helps children who lack adequate clothing and other everyday essentials.

"For thousands of children across Greater Philadelphia, having a warm winter coat isn't a given," said Wyneshia Foxworth-Johnson, the organization's executive director.

Where to donate winter clothing

Donations will be accepted at all fan entrances to Xfinity Mobile Arena during Flyers home games through Nov. 17.

People who aren't attending a game can also drop off clothing at two additional locations:

Independence Live: 1919 Market St., Philadelphia

1919 Market St., Philadelphia Flyers Training Center: Voorhees, New Jersey

The winter clothing drive is part of Flyers and IBX Give Back, a year-round partnership supporting youth health and volunteer work throughout the Philadelphia region. The organizations also recently introduced IBX Caring MVPs, a program recognizing people who make a difference in their communities.

Additional information is available on the Independence Blue Cross website.

IBX & Flyers Winter Drive

Dates: Saturday, Oct. 24-Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026

Organizers: Independence Blue Cross and Philadelphia Flyers

Accepted donations: New or gently used children's winter clothing, including coats, hats and gloves

Arena drop-offs: Fan entrances at Xfinity Mobile Arena during Flyers home games

Philadelphia drop-off: Independence Live, 1919 Market St., Philadelphia

South Jersey drop-off: Flyers Training Center, Voorhees, NJ

Beneficiary: Cradles to Crayons Philadelphia

Kickoff: Saturday, Oct. 24, with Gritty scheduled to appear at 11:30 a.m. in the arena's 11th Street Atrium

More information: Independence Blue Cross

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