Flyers acquire veteran defenseman Justin Braun in trade with Sharks

Chuck Fletcher clearly has a plan. How that plan will ultimately manifest itself remains to be seen, with the Flyers holding the 11th-overall pick in this weekend's NHL Entry Draft and a bevy of options when free agency opens on July 1. But the Flyers general manager is shaking up his team's blue-line with his third move in the last few days.

First, the Flyers traded Radko Gudas, their best defenseman from a year ago, to the Capitals last week for Matt Niskanen. They followed that move up with their decision to waive (and then buy out) Andrew MacDonald over the weekend. And on Tuesday, Fletcher made another defensive move, acquiring Justin Braun from the Sharks in exchange for a second-round pick on Saturday and a third-round pick in the 2020 draft.

"We are excited to add Justin to our group of defensemen," said Fletcher. "He is a high character, quality defender who will bring a steadying presence to our team."

Braun, 32, is entering his 10th NHL season and has spent his entire career in San Jose. In 607 regular season games, Braun has recorded 154 points (24 goals, 130 assists) and has a career plus-minus of +24. Last season, Braun had 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) in 78 games for the Sharks. Here's a look at his career stats in the regular season:

YEAR TM GP G A PTS +/- PIM 2010-11 SJS 28 2 9 11 -1 2 2011-12 SJS 66 2 9 11 -2 23 2012-13 SJS 41 0 7 7 -5 6 2013-14 SJS 82 4 13 17 19 20 2014-15 SJS 70 1 22 23 8 48 2015-16 SJS 80 4 19 23 11 36 2016-17 SJS 81 4 9 13 1 28 2017-18 SJS 81 5 28 33 7 28 2018-19 SJS 78 2 14 16 -14 35 Career 9 yrs 607 24 130 154 24 226

As you can see above, Braun has been incredibly durable recently, playing at least 78 games in five of the last six seasons.

"Justin has been an important part of our organization since we drafted him in 2007 and over that time, we have seen him develop not only as a player on the ice but as a man,” Sharks GM Doug Wilson said, via a team press release. “He has played a large role in our team's success since joining the Sharks roster, including appearing in three Conference Finals and competing for the Stanley Cup in 2016..."



In addition to those regular-season numbers, Braun has played in 84 postseason games for the Sharks, including 20 last season alone during San Jose's run to the Western Conference Final, and has made the playoffs in eight of his nine seasons with the organization. Furthermore, Braun, a former seventh-round pick back in 2007, appeared in all 24 postseason games for the Sharks during their 2016 Stanley Cup-winning campaign.

Braun is also arguably only a rental, given that he is entering the final year of a five-year, $19 million deal (with a cap hit of $3.8 million). And that makes the cost of acquiring him questionable, especially since the Flyers' defensive corps, while young, is quite crowded — and they may soon need room for prospects ready to become NHL regulars.

The question now becomes where does Braun fit in the Flyers defensive rotation? Could there be another trade in the works, perhaps involving Shayne Gostisbehere, who has had trade rumors hanging over his head for some time now? Is Fletcher worried about losing one of his restricted free agents, like Ivan Provorov or Travis Sanheim? Could there be more moves in the works — and if so, how do these recent moves fit in?

That's the part of Fletcher's plan that has yet to reveal itself. But with NHL free agency opening in less than two weeks, we're about to find out.

