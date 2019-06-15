More Sports:

June 15, 2019

Flyers place Andrew MacDonald on waivers, will buy out remainder of his contract

The Philadelphia Flyers have waived defenseman Andrew MacDonald.

On Friday, the Flyers swapped defensemen with the Capitals, trading Radko Gudas to Washington in exchange for Matt Niskanen. A day later, the Flyers made another roster move that will shake up their defensive rotation, announcing that they've placed defenseman Andrew MacDonald on unconditional waivers. 

MacDonald was entering the final year of the six-year, $30 million contract he signed with the Flyers after being acquired from the Islanders, and was carrying a sizable $5 million cap hit into the 2019-2020 season. Assuming he clears waivers, the Flyers will buy out the remainder of his contract. 

The two moves are clearly related. And once Fletcher completed the Niskanen trade, the writing was on the wall for MacDonald.

With the Flyers taking on Niskanen's contract on Friday — plus keeping a chunk of Gudas' deal on their books — it makes sense that the team would be looking to save some money. And given the amount of prospects and young defensemen in their system, hanging on to a 32-year-old blue-liner that didn't bring a ton to the table other than a veteran presence doesn't make much sense. Especially since he'd only fit as the 7th or 8th defenseman on the team.

On top of that, Niskanen already seems prepared to fill that role of veteran leader on the ice and in the locker room. 

"I think they have two or three young studs that are offensively talented, gifted, they have good instincts, they move the puck well, assist in the offense," Niskanen said on Friday. "I think at this point in my career, in talking with Chuck Fletcher yesterday, my job is going to be a good partner for someone. Ultimately it’s going to be up to the coaches to decide what my role is. But I envision myself being a really good partner for one of these young studs. Trying to give them confidence to do the things that they do well, and I’ll be right beside them. 

"I think I can help one of these guys, or maybe a couple of them at different points in the year, to keep getting better, do the things they do well, play a more rounded game, play some good minutes. I think I can fit in well with these young kids that can skate and move the puck. It’ll be good for our team. I think I’ll fit in well, I think I have that ability. It’s going to be hard like it always is to play well in the National Hockey League, but I’m excited about the challenge and the opportunity."

Among Flyers fans, the calls to move on from MacDonald have been ringing for a few years now, after five-plus seasons in Orange and Black. But inside the Flyers' dressing room, there was a ton of respect for MacDonald.

In the five-plus seasons since he was traded to Philly from the Islanders, MacDonald recorded 72 points and a plus-minus of zero.

Here's a look at his career stats:

YEAR TM GP G A PTS +/- PIM
2008-09 NYI 3 0 0 0 2 2
2009-10 NYI 46 1 6 7 4 20
2010-11 NYI 60 4 23 27 9 37
2011-12 NYI 75 5 14 19 -5 26
2012-13 NYI 48 3 9 12 -2 20
2013-14 NYI/PHI 82 4 24 28 -22 50
2014-15 PHI 58 2 10 12 -5 41
2015-16 PHI 28 1 7 8 10 6
2016-17 PHI 73 2 16 18 -5 26
2017-18 PHI 66 6 15 21 8 30
2018-19 PHI 47 0 9 9 -5 18
NYI 6 yrs 295 17 72 89 -11 139
PHI 6 yrs 291 11 61 72 0 137
CAREER 11 yrs 586 28 133 161 -11 276

So where does this leave the Flyers defensive pairings? Here's a look at how Dave Isaac of the Courier-Post thinks that could shake out — assuming Fletcher is done making moves (which he likely isn't).

Ivan Provorov — Matt Niskanen

Travis Sanheim — Phil Myers

Shayne Gostisbehere — Samuel Morin

Robert Hägg  [courierpostonline.com]

Stay tuned... 

