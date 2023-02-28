More Sports:

February 28, 2023

Flyers trade rumors: Market 'heating up' for Kevin Hayes

Carolina, Colorado, and Minnesota are believed to have been in contact, per the Daily Faceoff, and the Flyers would be willing to retain some salary in a potential deal.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Kevin-Hayes-Flyers-Oilers-2-9-2023-NHL.jpg Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Trade interest is reportedly heating up for Flyers forward Kevin Hayes.

Just when things looked quiet around Kevin Hayes, trade interest may have shot right back up. 

Per the Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli, the market has "heated up" around the Flyers' veteran forward, with Carolina, Colorado, and Minnesota among the teams believed to have been in contact. 

The catch, however, seems to be that the Flyers would have to – and are reportedly willing to – retain some of Hayes' salary in a potential deal, though how much would depend on the return. 

Wrote Seravalli, who ranked Hayes No. 3 on his trade board Monday:

The market has heated up on the rangy, All-Star center in the last 24-48 hours with intelligence that the Flyers are willing to retain some salary on a transaction in order to facilitate a deal. How much? That depends on the return, and it’s a big ask for the Flyers to retain for the next three years. Carolina, Colorado and Minnesota are among the teams that have been in touch with the Flyers on Hayes. He has a 12-team ‘no-trade’ list and none of those aforementioned teams appear to be on it. Hayes has size, plays a diligent and responsible two-way game, and changed the playoff performer narrative in the 2020 bubble with the Flyers with 13 points in 16 games. Hayes is also only due $17 million in real cash over the final three years of his deal relative to the nearly $21.5 million in cumulative cap hit. [Daily Faceoff]

Hayes signed a seven-year, $50 million deal with the Flyers ahead of the 2019-2020 season, and according to CapFriendly, he has three years left at a cap hit of just over $7.1 million after this season. 

The 30-year-old was Philly's lone representative at the All-Star Game a few weeks back, and his 17 goals and 48 points are both second on the team behind the now-injured Travis Konecny, while his 31 assists lead the club. 

This season has been far from smooth sailing, however. Under John Tortorella's first year behind the bench, Hayes has been hot and cold, benched and scratched, moved out from center to the wing and up and down the lineup.

And since coming back from the All-Star break, he has just two goals and an assist in 10 games of a brutal stretch for the Flyers in general where they have gone 2-7-1. 

Still, he has size at 6-foot-5 and 216 pounds, deceptive skating, and an offensive touch that would serve well on a speedier, playoff-bound team like the Avalanche or the Hurricanes. 

And for the Flyers, they might have the advantage of a ticking clock as teams rush to make one more add for a postseason run. 

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

