Flyers trade former prospect Isaac Ratcliffe to Predators

The Flyers' first move of the deadline period was rather inconsequential though it did carry a slight weight of what could've been.

Non-roster winger Isaac Ratcliffe was dealt to the Nashville Predators on Sunday night, with the team getting future considerations in return later.

Ratcliffe, a 2017 second-round draft pick (35th overall) under the old regime of Ron Hextall, played 10 games for the Flyers last season, notching a goal and four points in what's been his only stint of NHL hockey so far.

At 6'6", Ratcliffe gained attention in juniors for his size and the offensive game that came along with it. Skating for the Guelph Storm in the Ontario Hockey League, he put up 28 goals in his draft year of 2016-17, 41 in 2017-18, then 50 in his final junior season in 2018-19.

But in the jump to the pros that started with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the AHL, where everyone's faster and stronger, Ratcliffe never really found his footing.

He had his most consistent stretch with the Phantoms last season when he tallied 11 goals and 28 points to get a look with the Flyers after they completely bottomed out, but he didn't make an impression in John Tortorella's camp back in September and has been lost in the shuffle ever since.

So, at 24 years old, Ratcliffe gets a fresh start in Nashville while the Flyers get to free up a contract slot.

The trade deadline is this Friday, March 3, and with veteran winger James van Riemsdyk on an expiring contract and headlining interest among a handful of other names on the roster, the Flyers likely aren't done just yet.

