Five Thoughts: Joel Farabee, Bobby Brink and the Flyers out-skate Connor McDavid's Oilers, 4-1

With superstar Connor McDavid and the Oilers in town, the Flyers thoroughly dominated Edmonton up and down the ice Thursday night, 4-1.

What rebuild? (I'm kidding, they have a ways to go.)

But it was an impressive win all the same from this group.

Here are five thoughts on the victory...

On the Brink of better

Joel Farabee and Bobby Brink connected on the night's opening goal and it was a beauty.

Just about everything on that sequence went picture-perfect for the Flyers from the second Travis Sanheim chipped the puck back up the boards with Edmonton's Warren Foegele napping in trying to get to it.

From the cross-up upon the zone entry to throw the defenders out of wack to the cleanly threaded passes and then the finish, you couldn't have drawn that up any better.

And who it all came from is a good sign.

Farabee has his second goal now through the first four games in a season where he's (finally) fully healthy and expected to help take the reins for where this team goes next as a veteran, though still very young, piece.

Brink, meanwhile, he's continued to skate just as hard as he did in the preseason and has made numerous plays throughout, though Thursday night was the first time they started to materialize into points with the primary assist on Farabee's goal – his first in the NHL since April 12, 2022 following his signing out of college.

Brink made a handful of other great offensive plays Thursday night, notably while operating from behind the Oilers' net, like a quick chance generated from the corner immediately into the first and then this sequence late in the second that began with an instinctive backhand pass to the front of the net that went on to nearly end with a completely wrap-around that could've stood as his first NHL goal.

So close.

But the key takeaway right now is that Brink is making things happen, and doing so often. So long as he stays with it, the goals will come.

There also appears to be some solid chemistry building there on a line with Farabee and Noah Cates.

The Flyers opened the season with the idea of operating on a rotation with some of their young guys – mainly Brink, Tyson Foerster, and on defense, Egor Zamula and Emil Andrae – until one or more of them looked fully settled in as a pro.

Brink, however, played so well in the preseason that he made it impossible for the Flyers to keep him off the roster, and with Morgan Frost healthy-scratched for the second straight game, now he's starting to make it impossible for them to keep him out of the lineup on the whole.

Keep 'em contained

The top defensive pairing of Cam York and Travis Sanheim put in an impressive showing against probably the toughest matchups you could get in the NHL between Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

The Oilers are going to get their chances. When McDavid is on the ice, that's inevitable, but the two did well in keeping those heavy assignments as contained as possible, while finding some good opportunities to jump in offensively, like here when York caught Edmonton on a line change and used it as a chance to skate the puck straight up the ice.

York also exhibited some shifty skating and solid protection of the puck while pushing to move it up ice.

Sanheim's and York's strengths on the back end are both in getting the puck moving up ice, so any time they can get involved offensively, suddenly the Flyers are that much more dangerous for it.

It won't always happen that way, but when it works, hey, it works.

With help from Hart

But that was all also backed by another solid performance in goal from Carter Hart, who stopped 22-of-23 shots to secure the win.

Against the Oilers, Hart did a good job of making sure to swallow up shots to avoid any dangerous rebounds and was great about covering the puck whenever Edmonton had any momentum building, particularly in the second, when McDavid was cycling around with the puck before trying to force it in front to Zach Hyman.

Hart reached out with his glove and covered it before any damage could be done.

Minus the loss in Ottawa, when pretty much everything looked bad, Hart has been incredibly steady through all three of the Flyers' wins. And whenever you have the goaltender playing well, the team in front of him often plays a lot more confidently and freely.

It showed on Thursday night.

Tippett on your left

Owen Tippett made two great passes Thursday night that led straight to Cam Atkinson goals.

The first off his backhand along the wall after a great move to shake his back checker:

And then the second that he threaded straight through the neutral zone, which sprung Atkinson at the offensive blue line to leave him all alone to take care of the rest.

Tippett has been quiet on the stat sheet to start after a breakout year last season, but he's also been skating from the left wing instead of the right in the early going as a right-handed shot.

He's still exhibited all the traits that led to his success last season – the use of his size and skating to shield and drive the puck toward the net, his knack for finding the open ice to generate chances, and so on – but it's all been happening from the opposite side now, which is an adjustment.

But he and Atkinson had it all going for them against the Oilers, resulting in Tippett's first two helpers of the year and Atkinson's 2nd and 3rd goals in four games after a one-year absence.

"There were plays during the first couple of games too, but it just comes with chemistry with your linemates," Tippett said. "I think being on the left side is going to open up a lot for me, and I think it showed tonight that if we're on the same page it will open stuff up for Cam as well."

Man down, bar down

Sean Walker. SNIPE.

Just wicked, and shorthanded too after Sean Couturier stripped the puck away from McDavid.

By the way, the Flyers' penalty kill went 2-for-2 against the fast and fierce power play of McDavid and the Oilers. That's no easy task.

A great game...if you saw it.

Bonus thought: Tonight's game was on ESPN+, or at least it was supposed to be. Blackouts are lame.

