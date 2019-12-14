More Sports:

December 14, 2019

Flyers' Oskar Lindblom diagnosed with rare bone cancer; receives outpouring of support

Lindblom, 23, will miss the rest of the 2019-20 regular season

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers Nhl
2_Oskar_Lindblom_2_FlyersvsKnights_wu2_credKateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Oskar Lindblom skates during warmups at the Philadelphia Flyers game against the Vegas Golden Knights at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on October 21, 2019.

Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom was recently diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, a form of bone cancer, the Flyers announced Friday evening

The Flyers released this statement Friday about Lindblom's diagnosis:

"Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom has been diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma by leading specialists at the University of Pennsylvania. He will undergo further testing and evaluation next week and begin treatment immediately thereafter. He is not expected to return to play for the remainder of the season. The Flyers will do everything possible to support Oskar and assist him in securing the best care available. Out of respect for Oskar and his family, the team will have no further comment at this time and asks that Oskar be afforded a period of privacy so that he may focus his efforts on his treatment and a return to full health."

Lindblom, 23, is in his third season with the Flyers since being draftedby the team in the fifth round of the NHL Entry Draft in 2014. Through 30 games, Lindblom was having the best season of his young career, tied for the team lead in goals with 11, along with seven assists.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ewing's sarcoma is a rare form of cancer, which can occur in any bone, but often begins in the bones of the pelvis, legs, or arms (https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/ewing-sarcoma/symptoms-causes/syc-20351071).

Flyers reporter Bill Meltzer reports the cancer was found in Lindblom's upper body:

The National Institute of Health says the disease is most common in children and young adults, diagnosed in roughly 250 children each year.

Lindblom received an outpouring of support Friday from the hockey world, the Philly area, and the sports world at large:

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers Nhl Philadelphia Cancer Disease Hockey Oskar Lindblom Wells Fargo Center

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Phillies have 'no other choice' but to 'outspend mistakes'
Joe-Girardi-Phillies_102819_usat

Movies

Kevin Smith’s ‘Clerks’ added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry
Clerks National Film Registry

Prevention

Marijuana may delay fetal growth during pregnancy, study finds
Marijuana Use During Pregnancy

Eagles

Eagles vs. Redskins: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 15
62_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Tim_Jernigan_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

Tröegs and Dogfish Head brewery tours voted among best in U.S.
Dogfish Troegs Brewery tours ranked

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Dec. 14-15
Weekend events roundup Dec. 14-Dec. 15 in Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved