More Sports:

July 24, 2021

Flyers trade Jake Voracek for Cam Atkinson

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Jake_Jakub_Voracek_5_01132021_Flyers_Pens_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

PHILADELPHIA, PA- JANUARY 13: Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers looks on during the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on January 13, 2021 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Flyers' GM Chuck Fletcher has been busy — and his latest move is sure to have fans divided, just like his other consequential trades this offseason.

The Flyers got even more salary relief and shook up their offense swapping veteran fan favorite Jakub Voracek for Blue Jackets right winger Cam Atkinson.

Atkisnson averaged .64 points per game over 10 seasons in Columbus, eclipsing 20 goals six times including 41 goals scored in 2018-19. He carries with him four more seasons under contract at a hair under $6 million per in cap hit.

Voracek's full $7.5 million now comes off the books, as the Flyers shed he and his recent struggles. Though he was an asset machine, he scored just 21 combined goals over the last two truncated seasons. He also was more or less invisible during the postseason.

We'll see if there are even more moves to come as this eventful offseason continues.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers NHL Philadelphia Jake Voracek Cam Atkinson

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers likely to trade 28th pick, still seeking big return for Ben Simmons in trade talks
Ben_Simmons_8_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Latest Ben Simmons trade talk and odds
Basketball all net stadium

Government

'Do more:' Philly leaders send Mayor Kenney a plan to address gun violence
Jamie Gauthier gun violence

Prevention

What are 'breakthrough' COVID cases and should you be worried?
Breakthrough COVID infections

Books

Bruce Springsteen, Barack Obama's 'Renegades' podcast will be turned into a book
Bruce Springsteen Barack Obama Renegades book

Performances

DaBaby, Saweetie and more will perform at 'Can't Wait Live' at the Mann Center
Can't Wait Live concert with DaBaby

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1809

FOR SALE! OPEN HOUSE ON JULY 25! Corner, sun-soaked 3 bed, 3.5 bath at The Warwick offering 270 degree views to the south, east and north. One half block from Rittenhouse Square. 2,000 sqft | $1,175,000
Limited - Allan Domb 22 s front st

FOR RENT! Loft-style living with modern finishes at 22 South Front Street! Enter this 1 bed, 1 bath residence into a sun-soaked living area with floor-to-ceiling windows and hardwood floors throughout. 995 sqft |$2,375/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved