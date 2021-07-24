Flyers trade Jake Voracek for Cam Atkinson

Flyers' GM Chuck Fletcher has been busy — and his latest move is sure to have fans divided, just like his other consequential trades this offseason.

The Flyers got even more salary relief and shook up their offense swapping veteran fan favorite Jakub Voracek for Blue Jackets right winger Cam Atkinson.

Atkisnson averaged .64 points per game over 10 seasons in Columbus, eclipsing 20 goals six times including 41 goals scored in 2018-19. He carries with him four more seasons under contract at a hair under $6 million per in cap hit.

Voracek's full $7.5 million now comes off the books, as the Flyers shed he and his recent struggles. Though he was an asset machine, he scored just 21 combined goals over the last two truncated seasons. He also was more or less invisible during the postseason.

We'll see if there are even more moves to come as this eventful offseason continues.

