August 30, 2019

Enjoy free wine tasting at September food truck festival in Sea Isle City

The Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational is returning to Kix McNutley's

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Free wine tasting at Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational Source/Pexels

Sample New Jersey wines at the Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational in September. If you find a variety you like, you can purchase a bottle to take home and enjoy.

Back in June, the Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational took over the parking lot of Kix McNutley's at the Jersey Shore.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8, the food truck festival will return – but this time with wine.

RELATED: Take that, Sheetz: Food & Wine names Wawa best fast food in Pennsylvania

New Jersey wineries will pour samples, and if you find a wine you like, you can purchase a bottle to take home.

If wine's not your thing, Kix McNutley's new Kix Truck will serve cocktails during the festival and Pirate Pete's Soda Co. will also be parked on-site.

As for the participating food trucks, they include: Baby Blues BBQ, Lucky Bones Back Water Grille, Grilled Cheez Factory, Just Fork It, Nick's Roast Beef, Cold Stone Creamery, Beast of the Street, North Eats, The Little Sicilian, House of Cupcakes and Marie’s Seafood.

The Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational will run noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational

Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8
Beginning at noon | Free to attend
Kix McNutley’s
6400 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City, N.J. 08243

