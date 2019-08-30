Enjoy free wine tasting at September food truck festival in Sea Isle City

Back in June, the Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational took over the parking lot of Kix McNutley's at the Jersey Shore.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8, the food truck festival will return – but this time with wine.

New Jersey wineries will pour samples, and if you find a wine you like, you can purchase a bottle to take home.

If wine's not your thing, Kix McNutley's new Kix Truck will serve cocktails during the festival and Pirate Pete's Soda Co. will also be parked on-site.

As for the participating food trucks, they include: Baby Blues BBQ, Lucky Bones Back Water Grille, Grilled Cheez Factory, Just Fork It, Nick's Roast Beef, Cold Stone Creamery, Beast of the Street, North Eats, The Little Sicilian, House of Cupcakes and Marie’s Seafood.

The Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational will run noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational

Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8

Beginning at noon | Free to attend

Kix McNutley’s

6400 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City, N.J. 08243



