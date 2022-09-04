It looks like former Eagles great Jason Peters will be signing with the Cowboys

About a week ago, the Cowboys lost starting LT Tyron Smith until December at the earliest, but more likely for the rest of the season, leaving Dallas with an enormous hole along their offensive line.

As explained at the time, Smith's eventual absence was extremely predictable, and yet, the Cowboys seemed almost completely unprepared with a contingency plan. Up against the shadow of their first game, Dallas was left to scramble for answers, and they have landed on former Eagles great Jason Peters, who turned 40 last January.

Peters met with Jerry Jones and took a physical on Friday, both of which went well, according to various Cowboys reporters. On Sunday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that there is "mutual interest" between Peters and the Cowboys to get a deal done, which could happen "by Monday."

After the Eagles moved on from Peters last offseason, he landed in Chicago, where he started in 15 games, and was thought of by some as the Bears' best player on a bad offensive line.

Peters may very well be Dallas' best temporary answer, both as a player and as added mentorship for first-round rookie Tyler Smith. Of course, at almost 41 years of age with a recent history of missed games, Peters isn't any more reliable from a durability perspective than Tyron Smith was heading into this season, and there will be questions about Peters' readiness to play in such short order.

It will be interesting to see what kind of money Peters can coax out of Jones. He only made $2.5 million in Chicago a year ago, but arguably increased his value with a good season. And Dallas is desperate.

If indeed a deal is finalized, Peters will join past Eagles like Randall Cunningham, Harold Carmichael, Tommy McDonald, and Terrell Owens, just to name a few, who went on to play for the Cowboys after doing great things in Philadelphia.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader