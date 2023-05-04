How are recent former Phillies playing away from Philadelphia?

It may not completely feel like it, because the 2023 Phillies feel really similar to the 2022 pennant-winning version, but there was a ton of roster turnover this offseason.

There is a completely new bench, a new bullpen, some new starting pitchers, and the Phils have jettisoned many of their depth pieces and former top prospects in pursuit of yet another trip to the World Series.

Hindsight will always be 20-20, but in Philadelphia, there has never been anything that could stop fans from asking "what if?"

Which is why we thought it would be interesting to see how 16 (yes, 16) pitchers and hitters who made an impact on the team last year are currently performing elsewhere. Did Dave Dombrowski and the Philly front office make the right call on who to keep and who to trade away or let walk in free agency?

The wrong decison?

Matt Vierling, OF (2021-22)

Vierling was a big piece of the Phillies' World Series roster, as he played the fourth outfield role with Bryce Harper relegated to DH in the postseason. He was traded to the Tigers along with Nick Maton and Donny Sands for Kody Clemens and Gregory Soto — two players who have been important to the 2023 squad so far themselves. In Detroit, Vierling is playing every day and hitting .281. Meanwhile, the Phils have burned through a few bench outfielders already.

Zach Eflin, SP (2016-22)

The former starter and reliever for the Phillies provided key pitching depth for the NL Champs, and it shocked many when he was offered, and accepted, a mega $40 million deal with the Rays. It's absolutely paid off for him. Tampa is the best team in baseball and Eflin has been a major part of that, going 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA through four starts. Meanwhile, the starters following Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler in the rotation have been tough to watch so far in Philly.

David Robertson, RP (2019, 2022)

Even at age 38, Robertson is still dealing. The two-time former Phillie is with the Mets now and has a minuscule 0.68 ERA over 13.1 innings and six saves for the NL East rival. He was pretty good for Philly last season but struggled to stay healthy, which is likely why he did not get invited back for 2023.

They probably got it right...

Jean Segura, 2B/3B (2019-22)

Segura got a big ovation when he returned with the Marlins back in April and received his NL pennant ring. The fan favorite was likely a necessary casualty for the Trea Turner upgrade, so it would be hard for fans to be too upset about his no longer being with the team. But it does make it more palatable that he's struggled of late. The 33-year-old is hitting just .200 right now in Miami and is stuck on the struggle bus.

Mickey Moniak, OF (2020-22)

The No. 1 overall pick in 2016 was traded to Los Angeles and a new change of scenery was expected to potentially snap Moniak into action. He hit .200 with the Angels in 19 games last year before being sent down to the minors, where he is currently for L.A. In Triple-A, the former top Phils prospect is actually mashing the ball, hitting .312 with a crazy eight home runs. He yielded Noah Syndergaard in a deadline deal last summer, a hurler who helped the Phils make it to the World Series.

Nick Maton, UTIL (2021-22)

Maton went to Detroit, as we mentioned, with Vierling and is getting a lot of playing time. He has shown some power with four homers and 14 RBI so far but is hitting a meager .163 overall.

Kyle Gibson, SP (2021-22)

With the Orioles, Gibson has been his regular mundane self with a 4.61 ERA so far through seven starts. He does, however, have a nice 4-1 record as a starter thanks to some run support.

Noah Syndergaard, SP (2022)

Thor is back in a regular starting rotation spot in Los Angeles (now with the Dodgers) but has not been great to start the year. In six starts he has a 1-3 record and a 6.32 ERA.

Jeurys Familia, RP (2022)



With the Athletics, Familia has a 6.39 ERA over 12.2 innings so far.

Brad Hand, RP (2022)

Hand is having an up-and-down year with the Rockies right now, posting a 4.22 ERA so far out of the bullpen.

Johan Camargo, UTIL (2022)

Camargo played well in the Dominican Winter League but hasn't suited up since.

Didi Gregorius, SS (2020-22)

The former slugging infielder is currently not on an MLB roster.

Odubel Herrera, OF (2015-22)

The controversial former All-Star is also not currently on a big league team.

Corey Knebel, RP (2022)

Knebel is not currently on an MLB or minor league roster.

Roman Quinn, OF (2012-22)

Quinn is in Triple-A for the Guardians organization, hitting .185 so far.

Donny Sands, C (2022)

Sands, 27, is still in the minors and is only hitting .200 there.

