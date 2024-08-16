More Culture:

August 16, 2024

A Formula One arcade with simulated racing is coming to Center City

The gaming venue in Philadelphia is expected to open in 2025 at 1330 Chestnut St

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
F1 Arcade Philly Provided Image/F1 Arcade

F1 Arcade is slated to open in Philadelphia in 2025. The Formula One gaming venue will be located at 1330 Chestnut St.

A new arcade will bring a simulated version of Formula One racing to Center City next year, offering a gaming venue and hangout for fans of a sport that's been rising in popularity in the United States. 

F1 Arcade, a concept first introduced in London, will open inside a 19,200-square-foot space at 1330 Chestnut St. The storefront most recently was a West Elm furniture shop that closed earlier this year.

At the arcade, gamers sit in cockpits stationed in front of screens that simulate virtual race courses from around the world. The seats and steering wheels are responsive to the twists and turns of the race, mimicking the experience of blazing around bends in a single-seater during the heat of competition. Repeat visitors to the arcade can create driver profiles to unlock credits and keep track of their racing records.

F1 Arcades also have bars, food, and spaces for private events and Formula One watch parties.

The venue opened its first location in Boston earlier this year and also has arcades planned in Las Vegas and Washington, D.C. The company plans to expand to more than 30 locations around the world in the next five years.

"Philadelphia, with its rich culture and history, felt like the perfect next step for our U.S. expansion," John Gardner, President of F1 Arcade's U.S. division, said in a press release.

Formula One racing has become a more mainstream draw with U.S. audiences since Netflix debuted its popular series, "Formula 1: Drive To Survive," in 2019. The show, now six seasons in, follows the international competition for the Formula One World Championship, which plays out over a series of grand prix races each year to determine the title winner.

F1 Arcade's website says the Philly location will open in 2025. More specific details about the venue's timeline have not been released.

